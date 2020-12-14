Family was kicked off United Airlines flight because their 2-year-old refused to keep her mask on

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
toddler flight sbs
Eliz Orban says she tried to get her squirming toddler to wear a mask. Eliz Orban/Twitter

  • Eliz Orban says she and her family were kicked off a United Airlines flight after being unable to get her 2-year-old daughter to keep her mask on.

  • United Airlines has a policy that states all passengers over the age of 2 must wear a "face covering" during flights.

  • While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children over the age of 2 should wear a mask, the World Health Organization says that children under the age of 5 should be exempt.

  • The CDC warns that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

United Airlines seems to have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to toddlers and masks, as evidenced by a video posted to Twitter on Friday by a passenger named Eliz Orban.

In the video, which has over 4.9 million views at the time of writing, Orban tearfully states that she and her family were kicked off a United flight from Denver to New Jersey's Newark International Airport because their 2-year-old daughter wouldn't keep her mask on.

Currently, all domestic airlines require passengers to wear masks. Most, like United, require this of anyone over the age of 2. However, some - like Delta, which states that "children under the age of two and young children who cannot maintain a face covering are exempt from the mask requirement" - allow a little more wiggle-room in their policies.

 

"We just got kicked off the flight because our 2-year-old would not put on a mask, and we tried," Orban said in the video, claiming that she was also banned from flying with United "forever," despite being Silver Premier members and flying with the airline frequently.

She also included footage from when they were on the plane, showing her husband's repeated attempts to cover their child's face with a mask while the toddler squirms.

"You have to put this on," he tells their daughter, who isn't having any of it.

Soon, a man who appears to be one of the flight attendants asks the family to grab their belongings "and exit the aircraft," citing non-compliance.

Orban's husband pushes back, saying that he's been holding a mask over his daughter's face, but to no avail. The video ends with the family disembarking the plane.

"The experience was absolutely traumatizing, very humiliating too," Orban said in an interview with Fox over the weekend, adding that they had no problem flying with United back in October.

A spokesperson for United told Insider that the airline is investigating the Orban family's incident

In a statement sent to Insider, a United Airlines spokesperson said, "The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask. These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they're also consistent across every major airline."

The spokesperson added that United is investigating this specific incident, and has refunded the family's tickets and returned their luggage. The spokesperson also said that the Orbans are not banned from flying with United Airlines, contrary to what Orban claimed in her video.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that "children 2 years of age and older should wear a mask," the World Health Organization says that "children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks."

To date, Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines have had to ban over 900 people who refused to comply with mask requirements, the Washington Post reports. However, how many of these incidents were caused by toddlers is unclear.

Eliz Orban has not responded to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • Hunter Biden Email Reportedly Shows $400,000 in Unreported Income from Burisma

    Hunter Biden failed to report “approximately $400,000” in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden’s former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect’s son he would need to “amend” his 2014 returns to include the “unreported” income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email.  "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email’s authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden’s taxes reported “$833,614 in income,” in 2014 “your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328),” and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income.”Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were “normal years” when Hunter Biden's income “was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies.”He detailed Hunter Biden’s “increased income in 2015,” noting that he received “$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).”“The above represents all the cash you received directly,” Scherwin wrote. “In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB.” He continued: “You didn’t receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'” “Since you couldn’t have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you ‘borrowed’; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Army Cancels 3rd Cavalry’s Rotation to NTC in Response to Fort Hood Review

    The move is to allow it time to rebuild unit cohesion, a problem identified in the independent review of Fort Hood.

  • U.S. cybersecurity agency issues rare advisory to 'power down' all servers compromised in massive hack

    U.S. officials are scrambling to learn the extent of a potentially massive cyberespionage campaign that infiltrated at least the Treasury and Commerce departments, but they believe they know how the suspected Russian government hackers broke in. The cybersecurity firm FireEye, which disclosed last week that it has been hacked, said late Sunday it has determined the monthlong "global campaign" had been perpetrated via malware inserted in the security update of SolarWinds' popular Orion server management software.SolarWinds, based in Austin, says its 300,000 customers include the White House, all five branches of the U.S. military, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Justice Department, the National Security Agency, NASA, and the 10 top U.S. telecommunications firms and five leading accounting firms. It attributed the compromised software to a "highly sophisticated, targeted, and manual supply chain attack by a nation state." FireEye said the infected security update appears to have been released in the spring.The Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare directive late Sunday for "all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately." The SolarWinds breach "poses unacceptable risks to the security of federal networks," said acting CISA Director Brandon Wales, "and we urge all our partners — in the public and private sectors — to assess their exposure to this compromise and to secure their networks against any exploitation."The number of targets was likely limited by the labor-intensive requirements of this particular hack, cybersecurity experts said. But the attack, believed to have been carried out by the APT29 or Cozy Bear arm of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, will still likely end up being extensive and damaging."This is looking very, very bad," one person familiar with the hack told The Washington Post. "This can turn into one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record," cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch told The Associated Press, noting that the Orion software grants remote, "God-mode" access to networks. Another person familiar with the breach told The Wall Street Journal it's a "10" out of 10 in terms of several and national security implications.Russia's U.S. Embassy denied that Moscow was behind the attacks, calling the allegations "unfounded attempts of the U.S. media to blame Russia."More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? How we get to civil war Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump?

  • Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

    Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering, according to Bloomberg.

  • Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended on Monday the execution of a prominent dissident journalist based in France and captured by Iran last year, saying the death sentence passed on Ruhollah Zam was carried out lawfully. European countries "have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling," Rouhani told a televised news conference, noting that the judiciary was independent. "I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations."

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Explosive-laden boat caused tanker blast in ‘terrorist attack’ off Saudi: state media

    An “terrorist attack” on an oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah yesterday was caused by an explosive-laden boat, the kingdom’s energy ministry said, after the fourth assault on Saudi energy infrastructure in a month. The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine was hit “by an external source” while discharging refined oil products at Jeddah about 0400 on Monday local time, shipowner Hafnia said in a statement. A Saudi energy ministry spokesman did not identify who was behind the attack but the kingdom has blamed other recent attacks on Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. “Terrorist acts against vital facilities go beyond the kingdom to target the security and stability of worldwide energy supplies and the global economy,” the ministry said in a statement. Jeddah port, the kingdom’s primary shipping point, was closed for an indeterminate duration following the incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. “The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies," the ministry spokesman said. The 22 crew aboard were able to extinguish a blaze caused by the blast, Hafnia said. “It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel,” its statement read. “But this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident.” The vessel was reportedly carrying over 60,000 metric tons of unleaded gasoline from an Aramco refinery at Yanbu for consumption in Saudi Arabia. Monday’s blast followed a series of other recent incidents in the Red Sea, a vital shipping lane for both oil and cargo. On November 25, a Greek-managed oil tanker was damaged at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq, south of Jeddah, which the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen described as a foiled terror attack. Days earlier, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a cruise missile strike on an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah that punctured a diesel storage tank and ignited a fire. Since Saudi intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, the Iran-backed Houthis have carried out numerous missile strikes and other attacks on Saudi Arabia. The United Nations has concluded that the missiles used likely originated in Iran. During November, the Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting an explosive-laden drone and several explosive-laden boats launched towards the kingdom by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia recently accused the rebels of laying mines in the southern Red Sea. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, said if the Houthis were responsible for Monday’s blast, it “would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.”

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? How we get to civil war Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump?

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.

  • Supreme Court won't revive Kansas voter registration ID law

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Kansas that sought to revive a law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. A federal appeals court had declared the law unconstitutional. Kansas had been the only state to require people to show a physical document such as a birth certificate or passport when applying to register to vote.

  • Joe Biden pledges 'common sense' gun control on anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

    President-elect recalls ‘saddest day’ at White House in promise to ‘end this scourge on our society’

  • 15-year-old Hong Kong democracy activist becomes youngest to seek asylum in UK

    A 15-year-old protester from Hong Kong has fled to Britain and applied for political asylum, becoming the youngest Hong Kong protester to go into exile so far, according to the city’s Apple Daily newspaper. The paper said the girl, who goes by the pseudonym Aurora, was arrested during the protests in Hong Kong last year, but that she avoided being charged with unlawful assembly because she was a minor. She told Apple Daily that on her arrival in London, she was immediately taken in by customs officers and applied for asylum. A Home Office spokesperson said it did not normally comment on individual cases, adding, "All claims are considered sensitively, appropriately and on their individual merits." The teenager said she decided to leave Hong Kong because she felt unsafe after being followed by unknown men. Other activists and protesters have reported being tailed by men that they suspect could be undercover police or national security agents. Ex-lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang said last week that he decided to leave Hong Kong and apply for asylum in the United States after being followed because other activists have been detained after days of surveillance. Aurora told the Apple Daily that she feared that one day “they will nab me as well”. “If I stay in Hong Kong, it will only be more and more dangerous for me,” the paper cited her as saying. “It’s like I’m waiting for my death. I don’t know when police will decide to prosecute me.” The London-based Friends of Hong Kong group, which lobbies British political parties on Hong Kong issues, said they were assisting Aurora. It said that she was now being looked after by guardians, but gave no details as to who they were or her whereabouts. “After the release from the UK Border Control, she was relieved and well, as she does not have to face the pressure from the (Hong Kong Police Force) and the Hong Kong Government,” the group said in a statement Monday. There have been a number of dissidents who have left the city since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in June. The British government is granting up to 3 million of Hong Kong’s nearly 7.5 million residents the right to live and work in the UK for five years, after which they can apply for citizenship. In the past few months, authorities have arrested or investigated dozens of activists and disqualified opposition lawmakers in a widening crackdown on dissent. In what appears to be a move to extend that crackdown to the civil service, officials say that all 180,000 public servants will soon be required to sign an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong. Civil service minister Patrick Nip said Sunday that those who refuse to pledge allegiance could be sacked or ordered to retire, broadcaster RTHK reported.

  • Former FDA suggests 'costly delay' getting vaccines to nursing homes was probably avoidable

    Residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first people to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, but there has already been a distribution delay that could prove costly for a population group that is particularly vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.The vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use last week, is expected to roll out Monday, but CVS and Walgreens, two companies that will distribute the shots at many nursing homes, have said they were told not to administer them in those locations until the week of Dec. 21 (although Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar has contradicted that timeline.)The news has created some confusion, but former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb broke the process down for CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. As Gottlieb explained, the "critical issue" is that the government hasn't gone into the nursing homes to get consent from individual patients in care facilities. That needs to be done before employees from CVS and Walgreens can administer the vaccine.Gottlieb believes the "costly delay" may have been avoidable, despite regulatory orders. "I think they could have" gotten ahead of the FDA's emergency use authorization, Gottlieb said, by clearing a "fact sheet" on Pfizer's trial data with the FDA ahead of the official hearing, or maybe even providing a limited emergency use authorization just for nursing homes. However, that wasn't done and "we are where we are right now." > Why the delay for Covid19 vaccines at nursing homes? @ScottGottliebMD breaks down the "costly delay" where "there's a lot of death," happening --> pic.twitter.com/wCw6gjY3yw> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 13, 2020More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? How we get to civil war Will Georgia show Democrats ran the wrong campaign against Trump?

  • U.S. sanctions NATO ally Turkey over purchase of Russian defense system

    The United States imposed long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey on Monday over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, further complicating already strained ties between the two NATO allies. Turkey condemned the sanctions as a "grave mistake" and urged Washington to revise its "unjust decision." Senior U.S. officials said in a call with reporters that Ankara's purchase of the S-400s and its refusal to reverse its decision, despite repeated pleas from Washington, left the United States with no other choice.