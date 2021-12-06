Family of knife-wielding Florida Tech student shot by police are left searching for answers

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A family friend of the 18-year-old Florida Institute of Technology student shot and killed by police and campus security after several students were assaulted, said the family is searching for answers.

Melbourne police, medical examiner and at least two Melbourne police crime scene vans on campus at Florida Tech.

“He was respectful, very, very,” said Abu Koroma, the student’s uncle in Atlanta, when reached by FLORIDA TODAY. Koroma described the teen, identified as Florida Tech sophomore Alhaji Mohamed Sow, as a good person who served his community. He had no explanation for the erratic behavior described by officers and students.

“He was a good friend of my son also. But right now, there’s not much I can say,” he said.

Three days after the incident, questions remain. Students plan to gather at 8 p.m. Tuesday for a quiet vigil in Panther Plaza to reflect on the incident, according to Student Life organizers on campus.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. It was not immediately known if the incident was captured on camera. An autopsy was being conducted Monday at the Brevard medical examiner's office. In addition, agents were awaiting the results of a toxicology report which could take up to six weeks to return.

Melbourne police said the aeronautical science student, armed with a knife, attacked and injured three other students in a series of assaults that began in Roberts Hall, a student dormitory. Police were called to the Melbourne campus just before 11 p.m. Friday following reports of a student chasing students with a knife. Three were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Police said Sow was shot during a confrontation at Campbell Hall – a dorm across a parking lot - with a Melbourne officer and Florida Tech security. Investigators said Sow lunged at the officers and was shot to death as some students were in their rooms.

Neither officer was identified as of Monday. On Monday, the university sent out a notice to its students making them aware of counseling services.

“As you may be aware, Florida Tech has experienced a death of a student that has impacted us deeply. Due to the tragic incident, we encourage students who have been impacted to utilize the below resources,” at the Student Counseling Center, the notice read.

It was not immediately known how many students - many heading into the last days of class with looming deadlines for projects and final exams - contacted the service. Students, instructors, and others continued to discuss the incident, searching for answers.

"Our counseling services were active offering support through the weekend and that service is continuing," said Wes Sumner, spokesperson for the university.

The university is also working with students impacted by the incident to, "relocate some residence hall students for their comfort," Sumner added.

Investigators were also expected to delve more into Sow's background and to talk to those he may have interacted with at the college.

In a LinkedIn page attributed to Sow, the Florida Tech student described himself as a mentor. He also worked six months ago in Clayton County as a data entry specialist with a youth program. Sow, from Riverdale, Ga., also described himself as a 'motivated learner.' He began attending Florida Tech this year. Students

The investigation is expected to take up to two months to complete.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

