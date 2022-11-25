Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage

A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence.

Keith Flanigan, 26, of Decatur, was found shot to death on November 8, 2021, after police say he was ambushed by four armed suspects inside the SkyHouse Midtown apartment building on the corner of West Peachtree and 12th streets. Surveillance video recorded the suspects as they showed up to the parking garage and waited on Flanigan to park his car. As soon as he came out of the elevator, they started shooting.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that detectives were still investigating but no arrests had been made.

On Wednesday, Flanigan’s family announced that they had launched the “Keith Markel Money Mouse Flanigan Foundation,” which will use sports and business to empower at-risk youth across Metro Atlanta.

“We are going to try and reach them, so they can earn their own money and try to keep children from robbing and stealing,” said Flanigan’s grandmother, Selinda Brown, who also told Channel 2 Action News that their foundation website should go live by the end of the month.

Brown says the foundation is all about celebrating the life and legacy of their loved one. She said her grandson loved children, especially when it came to coaching football.

On Wednesday, Flanigan’s friends and family gathered in DeKalb County, where they passed out hot meals, cold drinks and warm clothing to families in need.

Although Flanigan’s family asked for the focus to be on their foundation, they made it clear that they are still hopeful they will get justice for loved one.

“Eventually, it’ll be an answer to why and who and what, but right now we are just going to pray and have trust in God,” Brown added.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for cash rewards by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or texting information to 274637.

