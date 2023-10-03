Family of Le’Kiean Woods speaking out with attorneys in Tuesday news conference

The family of a man arrested by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference with attorneys Tuesday in Downtown Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Le’Keian Woods’ family is holding the news conference outside JSO headquarters after calling the arrest a “racial injustice.” The incident is also receiving national outrage.

Action News Jax obtained new bodycam videos of the arrest. The video shows 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods running away from officers on Friday. After about 30 seconds, the officer fired a taser twice, and Woods fell on his face.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to JSO, Woods ran from the police after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop while he was in the passenger seat of a truck. A portion of the viral video appears to show an officer slamming Woods while he is already on the ground in cuffs, and you can later see him with a bloody and swollen face.

Sheriff Waters detailed in a news conference how Woods got injuries to his face. Meanwhile, Woods’ mother said she wants the officers responsible held accountable.

Read: Protesters gather outside Jacksonville police headquarters in response to viral video

“The truth is Woods sustained facial injuries when he fled from police and was tazed. He fell face-first on the concrete. Detectives struggled with him, and as I stated before, they did so to gain control,” Sheriff Waters said.

“I want all their jobs, them badges on his desk and them dismissed,” said Natassia Woods, Le’Keian’s mother.

Action News Jax will be at the news conference today and bring you the very latest.

Read: JSO investigating arrest amidst allegations of police brutality, according to family

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.