Family of Lisa Edwards, who died after Fort Sanders hospital arrest, sues KPD officers

The son of Lisa Edwards, the 60-year-old woman who collapsed in Knoxville police custody last year and later died, has filed a federal lawsuit asserting Edwards should not have been discharged from a local hospital and her removal by police exacerbated her poor health.

The lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in federal court names three officers later disciplined by the Knoxville Police Department, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and its owner Covenant Health, and Shield and Buckler Security and the security guards it employed.

Edwards was arrested Feb. 5 outside Fort Sanders shortly after she was discharged and asked the leave the premises by hospital staff. She had sought treatment for abdominal pain and suffered from chronic respiratory illness. A security guard had taken her in a wheelchair, wearing paper scrubs in freezing temperatures, to a hospital parking lot. Police were called when Edwards refused to leave.

Police videos show she begged for medical help. The officers continuously yelled at Edwards, told her she was faking her condition and ignored her cries for help, and struggled to try to put her into a police van. Ultimately, officers put Sanders in the back of a squad car to be taken to jail. When the officer stopped along a highway to help another driver, he discovered Edwards slumped over in back. She died at a hospital soon after.

The medical examiner's office ruled that Edwards died of natural causes.

When video of the incident circulated in news reports, Police Chief Paul Noel said he was “disturbed and embarrassed” by the officers’ behavior, and they were disciplined.

Brandon Wardlaw was demoted from sergeant to officer. Timothy Distasio, who was driving Edwards to jail when she lost consciousness, was suspended without pay for 10 days. Officer Adam Barnett was suspended without pay for four days.

Transportation officer Danny Dugan did not violate any departmental policies, according to a Knoxville Police Department report.

Prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against any of the officers.

City of Knoxville spokesman Eric Vreeland declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Why Lisa Edwards' family sued

The family is suing various people and businesses on 18 counts, including violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, asserting Edwards was denied proper health care; the Fourth Amendment, asserting the arrest was improper; the 14th Amendment, asserting Edwards was denied due process; and conspiracy to violate Edwards' civil rights and the Americans with Disability's Act.

The lawsuit argues Edwards never should have been discharged from Fort Sanders hospital, and she should not have been wheeled out of the hospital into the 29-degree conditions.

“Edwards’ worsening tachycardia, unstable vital signs, and negative change in mental status were clear warning signs of a more severe underlying emergency medical condition,” the lawsuit states. “This is supported by the fact that Edwards suffered a cardiac arrest approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes after discharge.”

The lawsuit asserts the hospitals emergency room security officer saw what was happening to Edwards and went to report on her deteriorating conditions and request medical assistance but was advised the hospital would not treat Edwards further.

What led to Lisa Edwards' death

Edwards had been a longtime resident of Knoxville, but in 2018 she moved to Rhode Island to be closer to her sons and grandchildren.

Edwards initially lived with family but had a stroke in August 2019 and moved into a nursing home. She eventually decided to move back to Knoxville, where she was going to live with a friend.

Soon after Edwards arrived at the Knoxville airport on Feb. 4, she was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for abdominal pain. She was discharged but then went to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville with the same complaint. She was evaluated and discharged the next morning.

She was arrested after hospital security staff called police to tell them she refused to leave the property. Body camera footage shows the first KPD officer arrived just before 8 a.m., about an hour after Edwards was discharged. Edwards told the officer she had a stroke and couldn’t walk, but his response was that the hospital wanted her gone and he was taking her to jail.

Officers and a van driver physically struggled for 30 minutes to get Edwards into a side compartment, leaving her slumped on the sidewalk.

Edwards repeatedly said she couldn't breathe or stand, but officers and security staff told her she was fine. The police eventually decided to take her in a regular police cruiser. Officers struggled to place her in the back seat and never succeeded in getting her into a fully upright position.

At the beginning of the drive, Edwards was gasping and wheezing before she slumped back. Within 10 minutes, she slipped out of sight and could not be heard on the cruiser camera. The officer drove another 3 minutes before he stopped to help another driver. When he returned to the vehicle, he found Edwards unconscious.

