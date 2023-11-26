Family of Little Rock homicide victim talks first holiday without him

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holidays are a time where family gathers to celebrate, but for one family in Little Rock, there is an empty seat at the table.

Thanksgiving was the first of many holidays they will now spend without him.

Davin’s mom Latracy Bizzell says it has been hard and that the holiday season will never be same.

Looking at her first ultrasound brings back memories of a Christmas gift from that year.

“And on the date is December the 21st 2007, I was five months pregnant,” Latracy Bizzell said.



“He was my heart, he was my only baby,” Latracy Bizzell said.



Latracy Bizzell saw her son Davin for the first time around Christmas 2007, but this year Christmas won’t look the same.



“I’m not even putting up a Christmas tree, I’m just broken, I’m empty,” Bizzell said.



The holidays are a time where memories are made, but this year she says will be spent reflecting on the past. Davin loved with cooking with his mom and entire family on the holidays, his aunt, Latiffany Bizzell says that this year they’re not sure if they have it in them to celebrate.



“We would all be together doing holidays, cooking, everybody would start trying to prepare their own dish, we try to instill in the kids’ memories, so that when they get older they can carry it on with their kids,” Latiffany Bizzell said.

Something else they’ll miss, buying gifts for him.



“Davin was spoiled, he was my only child, so whatever we he wanted he got,” Latracy Bizzell said.



The empty seat is a sight no family wants to lay their eyes on, and Davin’s mom pleas for an end to the violence so another mother doesn’t feel her pain.



My baby was murdered, and even after my baby they’ve still had murders, and every time I hear a mother, lost a child, the pain, the pain inside, it’s excruciating it hurts,” Latracy Bizzell said.

