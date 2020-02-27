An estimated 17K children are homeless in Los Angeles school district

"I wish we could have a house," said 6-year-old Kai Eddings, as he sat next to his 7-year-old sister Heaven Eddings in the Los Angeles motel they have lived in for a year. The siblings have been homeless for two years, ever since their parents lost their steady jobs.

When asked what she would want people to know about situations like hers, Kristin Eddings — who said she came from a middle class family — warned that "it can happen to anyone."

She was making $52,000 a year as a store manager while her husband had a full-time job at a janitorial company when they lost their jobs. With the average rents in Los Angeles skyrocketing 65% over the last 10 years, people need to earn close to $72,000 to just afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Families like the Eddings are left to resort to "interim housing," or living in motels and effectively being homeless. Many motels used for that purpose are located along California's Sepulveda Boulevard, where crime and prostitution are rampant in certain areas.

Manny Flores, executive director of the North Valley Caring Services, helps hundreds of families living in similar situations. He detailed the perils of families living in the poor areas where motels used for interim housing are located.

"Unfortunately we have experienced child abduction. We've experienced domestic violence," he explained.

Flores said that for children, "growing up in a motel is traumatic in itself" due to the frequent criminal elements they are exposed to.

At the motel where the Eddings family has been living, there were more than 30 assaults and over 20 incidents of domestic violence reported in 2019.

The L.A. Unified School District allocated 500 Section 8 housing vouchers for families, but over three-quarters of them go unused because landlords frequently refuse tenants with the federal subsidy.

Robert Eddings recently landed a new job. For his children, that means their dreams for the future could be even more of a possibility.

"I wanna be a scientist because I wanna be smart," 7-year-old Heaven Eddings said.

