Family looking for answers after daughter shot multiple times in Tukwila

A family is looking for answers after their daughter was shot multiple times in Tukwila.

Police are investigating the incident, reporting that the woman was shot in Tukwila on Saturday, April 22.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of South 136th Street after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

At the scene, police found a woman in the road with gunshot wounds to her head.

Ronald Clay says his daughter, Cristel, was the victim.

“It just hurts. She didn’t deserve this. She really didn’t,” says Ronald.

Officers began performing CPR until medics arrived and took over care. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Her family says she remains on life support.

“We’re praying. We’re praying for a miracle. At this point, that’s all we have, but it’s just not looking good for her,” says cousin, Trina Clay.

TPD’s major crimes unit is investigating the shooting but has yet to make an arrest.

“If somebody knows anything about what happened, who’s involved, any of it. We’re just asking that you call Tukwila police and let them know. Because it’s not right,” says Trina. “She just doesn’t deserve that. Not that anybody does, but not her.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Tukwila police by calling (206) 241-2121, emailing tips@tukwilawa.gov, or sending a private message on its social media accounts, referencing case number 230002286.

Trina says what happened to her cousin is just another example of senseless gun violence.

“It just needs to stop. It’s too much. There’s so many lives that are impacted…the funeral homes are becoming richer and richer. And we’re just burying our kids,” says Trina.

This week the Tukwila Police Department is holding a community town hall to address the recent violence, discuss safety initiatives, and hold a Q&A with the Tukwila Police Chief. The event will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Tukwila Justice Center.