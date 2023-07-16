Family looking for answers after fatal pedestrian crash in North Union Township

It was Wednesday afternoon when 36-year-old Prevail Hall was tragically killed on route 51.

Her family is devastated and wants answers from investigators.

Valerie Hall, feels like her family is being kept in the dark, not getting any information from state police about the death of her daughter-in-law Prevail Hall.

“Nobody will talk to us. And the only thing we knew to do is to let you know, so maybe you could find answers and tell us what’s going on,” Valerie said. “She was quiet. But she was willing to help people. That’s what she was doing the day of the accident.

Prevail was killed on July 12 right in front of their house, when she was hit by a speeding red car as she was riding her bike back home.

Her husband of 22 years heard the impact and ran over to see a horrific scene.

“He found her on the road. Her bicycle was about 50 yards away from her, mangled. She was mutilated,” Valerie said. “I mean, he’ll never get that image out of his mind for the rest of his life.”

Route 51 was shut down in both directions for several hours as state police investigated.

The driver of the car stopped.

Channel 11 learned he had a baby in the car.

“What happened to him? We don’t know where he went, what they did, if they took him or let him go,” Valerie said.

A next door neighbor called this a dangerous section of road, saying there’s not enough signage and vehicles travel way to fast.

“I wish we had more patrols down here,” a neighbor told Channel 11.

Because of Prevail’s death, he just put up a new security camera on his house.

“There’s been so many accidents right here, right here at this intersection. It’s constant. The cars fly down. People need information. I’ll have it now,” the neighbor said.

As the family grieves and prepare to bury Prevail, they’re still waiting and desperate to hear from investigators.

“We are burying my daughter-in-law Wednesday with no answers of what’s going on,” Valerie said.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses.

