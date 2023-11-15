Family looks to raise funds after father killed in Dallas shooting; police investigate

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday that killed a man outside of a residence.

At about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Street.

The preliminary investigation determined an unknown suspect shot the victim and left the scene.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Renne Gonzalez, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Thomas French at travis.french@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3650.

A GoFundMe was organized for Renne by his family, who are looking to raise money for the victim’s funeral and memorial services.

The victim’s daughter, Rachel Gonzalez, says Renne was shot outside of his home.

“This horrible tragedy has left his family and closest friends with nothing but shock and grief,” said Rachel in the GoFundMe.

She describes her father as someone that made everyone laugh and had a smile that could “light up a solar system.”

“As we navigate through the pain of losing him we ask for help on giving him the best and most proper final ‘goodbye’,” Rachel wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Of an $8,500 goal, $500 had been raised as of Wednesday.