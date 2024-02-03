Family of Loop 202 shooting victim speaks out, demands justice

Keith Henion, a Mesa resident and Air Force veteran who was shot and killed while driving on the Loop 202, was known to live life to fullest by those who knew him.

Keith Henion, a 50-year-old Mesa resident and Air Force veteran, was found dead in his vehicle early Sunday morning by a DPS trooper. Police reported that Henion had been shot and killed while driving eastbound on Loop 202 in Mesa, near Alma School on the left shoulder. Detectives have since ruled the case as a homicide.

With investigations still underway and no arrests made as of Friday, Henion's family wants answers.

"He was just going home from work. He was within 10 miles of home," said Peggy Aspinwall, Henion's mother. "He called his wife and said that he should be home around midnight. At one o'clock, she was quite worried about him."

Aspinwall believes it was a case of mistaken identity.

"My feeling is that somebody went out looking for somebody in a big white truck and got the wrong person," Aspinwall said.

Based on how Henion's car was found, Aspinwall believes he was able to pull to the side of the freeway after the incident.

"Keith was able to get off to the side of the road and stop his automobile so that nobody else got hurt," Aspinwall said. "To me, that's being a hero."

Known for his big heart and compassionate nature, Henion "never had a hard word with anybody," according to Aspinwall.

"He was just peaceful," she said.

Aspinwall went on to describe her son as both technically proficient and artistic, stating that he 'knew how to do anything.'

"He knew how to reach the stars," she said.

Henion, a veteran, product designer, and Arizona State University alumnus, leaves behind a wife and two children, a situation described by Aspinwall as 'heartbreaking.'

"He did everything right," Aspinwall said. "He served his country. He got married, bought a house. He was raising great kids. Just to be brought down on the freeway on the way home."

Aspinwall, who has experienced gun violence in her family before, described the recent loss of her son as "extra painful," demanding a call for action surrounding current firearm policies.

"This cannot happen again. We've got to do something," Aspinwall said. "You've got to be safe just going home from work. People cannot just lose their family members like this."

Arizona Department of Public Safety continues to search for the person who killed Henion. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact DPS at 602-223-2212 or azdps.gov/tips and reference incident No. I24005725.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Family of veteran killed on loop 202 speaks out