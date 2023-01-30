‘A family man’: Community holds vigil for entertainment promoter killed in Casselberry shooting

Casselberry police have identified the victim in an apartment complex shooting.

Police said the man, Dereck Cummings, 31, was found shot early Saturday morning on Caper Lane, near the Carrington Park Condominiums.

People close to Cummings held a candlelight vigil in his memory on Sunday.

His family and friends posted the flyer for the vigil on Facebook.

On Saturday, police were called to the Carrington Park condos just off Howell Branch Road around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Cummings lying on the ground.

Cummings was better known in the community as local rapper Antwaun Miles.

Channel 9 interviewed Cummings in 2016, and he spoke out against violence in the community.

His social media accounts also show he may have shifted to being an entertainment promoter in recent years.

Neighbors said Cummings was a quiet guy who lived with his girlfriend, and they were angry to hear that he was shot to death.

“They have to stop violence, man,” Brian Burton said. “It’s uncalled for; he’s a family man. Our prayers go out to his family and friends and everybody. Antwaun was a good man.”

Police believe this shooting was a dispute between two known people, but they have not said what the disagreement was or if there are any suspects.

