Family of man who died in Buncombe County jail drops lawsuit against sheriff and deputies

ASHEVILLE - The family of a man who died in the Buncombe County jail has dropped a wrongful death lawsuit brought against the sheriff and others at the downtown detention facility.

Jacob Biddix died in the Buncombe County Detention Facility July 29, 2020. The lawsuit claimed that Biddix was not taking his seizure medication despite potentially fatal consequences, which should have prompted a hospital transfer. It also noted that Biddix could not properly care for himself or have the mental capacity to seek treatment, prompting his sister, Devon LeeAnn Biddix, to begin the process of becoming his legal guardian.

The medical examiner attributed the cause of death to complications from a traumatic brain injury Biddix suffered from a blunt trauma he sustained in 2019. He was 26 years old at the time.

The man who assaulted Biddix, Caleb Pitt, was convicted September 2021. According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Pitt is now on parole.

The suit cited Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller and numerous jail employees and medical contractors. Devon Biddix is the administrator of her brother’s estate, and the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 18, 2022.

Miller and other defendants blamed Biddix’s death on his refusal to take medication, according to motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed in March, previously reported by the Citizen Times. They argued that the defendants acted in “good faith.”

Biddix’s attorney, Walter Daniels, gave notice of voluntary dismissal in a July 19 legal filing. Buncombe County senior attorney Jorge Redmond explained that Biddix can refile the suit within a year of the dismissal according to North Carolina civil law.

The dismissal occurred two days before a court-mandated deadline to complete a mediated settlement conference, which was set for July 21, according to an April 25 ruling. A trial date was preliminarily set for Nov. 6, according to the same ruling. The Citizen Times made multiple requests to Daniels and Biddix for comment.

Devon viewed a video of her brother’s death, which revealed that her brother was in distress for seven minutes before jail staff began chest compressions.

“It blew my mind when I watched the tape, I saw them wait a good seven minutes before starting chest compressions,” she told the Citizen Times Dec. 15, 2021.

The lawsuit argued that emergency personnel arrived after "an excessively long delay."

Jacob Biddix was originally arrested on charges of property destruction during racial justice and police brutality protests that took place during summer 2020.

Biddix’s death was highlighted in a 2022 Citizen Times investigation showing that Buncombe County’s jail was the deadliest in North Carolina from 2008 to 2021. The investigation found that the jail’s deaths per 1,000 detainees was 58% higher than the second-deadliest jail system during that period.

