Family of man who died at La Gran Plaza calls for justice, says ‘excessive force’ used on him

Brandon Zapata’s family members say they want answers and they want justice.

One week following the April 11 in-custody death of Zapata at La Gran Plaza, his family gathered outside the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex on Tuesday to demand a meeting with Fort Worth police officials.

Reuben Garcia, Zapata’s cousin, said they don’t know why the 20-year-old went to La Gran Plaza shopping center on April 11, but the family believes his death could have been avoided.

“We’re trying to get the correct answers,” he said.

Zapata was detained at La Gran Plaza around 12:50 p.m., but his family does not understand why he was detained. According to an initial press release from the Fort Worth Police Department, Zapata was “acting erratically” and security guards from La Gran Plaza — including an off-duty police officer — restrained him and put him in handcuffs. Less than an hour later, he was dead.

“First we want to express our most sincere condolences to the family,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in an emailed statement to the Star-Telegram on Tuesday. “Assistant Chief Alldredge was able to meet with the family. The family was able to express concerns and ask where the investigation is thus far. They understand that we are working to help get more information to them.”

Gloria Ortiz, Zapata’s mother, said she is heartbroken.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” she said.

Ortiz said she didn’t learn about her son’s death until the medical examiner called her the next day. They had identified Zapata by his fingerprints.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy but has not yet reported its findings on Zapata’s cause or manner of death. Zapata’s family said they haven’t seen the results of the autopsy or the toxicology report, but they are having a private autopsy done.

“We believe that there was excessive force,” said community activist Carlos Quintanilla, who was at the police department with the family on Tuesday.

Story continues

Video taken by employees who work at shops in La Gran Plaza shows two officers with their knees on Zapata’s back. Also, the family said they saw extensive bruising on Zapata’s back and shoulders at the funeral home.

Quintanilla said they were able to learn several things from Fort Worth police during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“We had a very lengthy meeting with the deputy chief of police, with all the different individuals that are responsible for the investigation,” he said.

Quintanilla said the family learned the officers who detained Zapata and knelt on his back were employed by La Gran Plaza as security officers. One of them was an off-duty Fort Worth police officer. Quintanilla said they were told that officer is still working for the department, but that his role in the incident is being investigated.

The officer has not been identified, Quintanilla said.

The Crisis Intervention Team, which normally responds to incidents that may involve mental health issues, did not respond, Quintanilla said.

During the meeting the family saw video obtained by the Fort Worth Police Department of the incident. Quintanilla said they could see Zapata calling for help.

“He was obviously in severe distress,” Quintanilla said.

Ortiz said her son suffered from asthma and had to use an inhaler. The family believes his erratic behavior was a result of an asthma attack, which could have been exacerbated by the way he was treated by the security officers who detained him.

By the time Fort Worth police officers arrived at the mall, body-camera footage shows that Zapata was already dead, Quintanilla said. Police officers and later the paramedics tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Quintanilla said they have asked Fort Worth police to reach out to merchants at La Gran Plaza and provide a Spanish-speaking investigator who can communicate with them about what they saw.

Chris Ramirez, a spokesperson for the security office at La Gran Plaza, said that mall security couldn’t comment on the incident because of the ongoing investigation.