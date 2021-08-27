Family of man who died in Phoenix police custody sues city, cops

The family of a man who died in the custody of Phoenix police last year is suing several of the department’s officers as well as the city itself.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ramon Timothy Lopez’s parents and minor children, on Aug. 2, two days before the one-year anniversary of his death, the Arizona Republic reported Thursday.

Lopez was 28 when he died on Aug. 4, 2020, after being held in several minutes by officers against hot asphalt, according to the paper. Before that, he was handcuffed, laid on his stomach across the patrol car’s back seat, with his legs restrained, the outlet reports.

He had been reported to police earlier in the day for acting erratically while walking around a shopping center parking lot, near which police later said he stole a drink, according to the paper.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, noting the city and the seven officers it names as defendants were aware of the potentially deadly risks linked to their restraint of Lopez, the paper reports.

In January, the family filed a $5 million notice of claim, which precedes a lawsuit, in January, also alleging wrongful death, according to the outlet.

The suit, which also alleges the violation of Lopez’s right to be free from unlawful seizure, false arrest and excessive force, points to the department’s “long history” of similar in-custody deaths, including the 2014 death of Edgardo Figueroa, according to the outlet.

According to the complaint, Lopez was arrested “without probable cause to believe that he had committed a crime,” the paper reports.

Lopez’s autopsy listed his cause of death as “cardiac arrest in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication, dilated cardiomyopathy and physical restraint,” with his manner of death considered undetermined, according to the outlet.