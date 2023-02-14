Family of man who died after Raleigh police tasing hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump

The family of Darryl “Tyree” Williams, a Black man who died after being tased by Raleigh police in January, has hired renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Williams, 32, was tased three times by Raleigh police officers who were arresting him for alleged drug possession Jan. 17 outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road.

Crump’s represented the family of George Floyd in 2020, as well as several other high-profile cases involving police brutality. Crump is originally from North Carolina and was born in Lumberton.

Most recently, Crump represented the family of Andrew Brown, who was fatally shot by police in Elizabeth City in 2021.

“Yet again, we see a life lost too soon due to excessive and unreasonable police force,” Crump said in a statement announcing his involvement in the Williams case..

“To continue to deploy a taser on someone who discloses a heart condition and begs for mercy reflects an immense amount of apathy and blatant disregard for life, as we saw in the video footage,” Crump said. “We have seen too many people lose their lives to police tasers and stun guns unnecessarily. Just because they don’t shoot bullets does not mean they are not a deadly weapon. We lift up Darryl’s family in prayer and fully intend to get them the answers and justice they deserve.”

Williams death in police custody

Officers struggled to detain and arrest Williams for allegedly possessing drugs outside a sweepstakes parlor in southeast Raleigh, according to a police report issued after the incident.

The officers approached him around 1:55 a.m. while conducting “proactive patrols” of businesses in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road.

READ MORE: Read the full police report here

Police say Williams resisted arrest and pulled away from officers’ grasps before he was first tased.

Body camera footage released last week by the city of Raleigh showed Williams telling officers as one deploying his taser that he had heart problems. He was tased three times.

When Williams did not heed officers’ commands to put his hands behind his back, officers tased him a second time.

Williams cried out after the second time he was tased and pleaded with the officers, the footage shows.

“I have heart problems. Please ... please. Please!,” Williams said.

“Three, two, one,” an officer says simultaneously. Williams moans and screams in pain as officers tase him a third time and then falls silent.

Six police officers are on administrative leave and footage from the incident was released.

He is the third person since 2022 who has died after an encounter with Raleigh police, after two fatal shootings of men by officers last year.