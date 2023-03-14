Family of man who died in Savannah Police custody sues for $12 million. Here's what to know.

The family of William Harvey, who hung himself in a Savannah Police Department interrogation room nearly two years ago, is suing the City of Savannah and city officials for $12 million for what their attorneys call "a needless death that was inarguably preventable."

Attorneys for the Harvey family announced the move during a Tuesday press conference. The suit names the City of Savannah, Mayor Van Johnson, Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther and former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter as defendants.

On Jan. 25, attorneys with the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law firm sent a 14-page demand to the City of Savannah stating that the “City of Savannah bears both legal and moral responsibility” for Harvey's death because the arresting officer failed to follow protocol and provide Harvey with the mental health supports required by his statements and actions during the interrogation.

Family of man who hanged himself in Savannah Police custody demands restitution

The Last Days of William Harvey: One year after his death in police custody, his family speaks

Since receiving the letter, Mayor Johnson “communicated his personal grief to the family” and his “desire to see transparency and accountability,” according to one of the Harvey family's attorneys, Francys Johnson. But the city never officially responded to the demand, prompting the attorneys to file suit in federal court.

City Public Information Officer Nick Zoller did not respond to a call for comment by publication time.

According to the Harvey family's attorney, the Savannah Police Department has failed to deliver Harvey’s family transparency about the two Savannah Police investigations into Harvey’s death and accountability for the police officer’s actions.

Attorney Francys Johnson speaks at a press conference in the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm, asking for transparency and accountability from the city and police department.

Findings from a third investigation, one conducted by the Chatham County District Attorney's office, have not been released because District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has yet to determine whether charges will be brought against the Savannah police officers. Jones has been in possession of the case files from Georgia Bureau of Investigation since October 2021.

Story continues

“What should be scary to the visitors coming to Savannah, as well as the citizens who call this place home is that the Savannah Police Department is not able to effectively discharge their duties to serve and protect, especially the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Johnson, the Harvey family's attorney.

Another attorney representing the family, Mawuli Davis, added that the lawsuit seeks to address “not just the officers that were involved, but the city as a whole.”

Said Davis: "This was a systemic failure for the city of Savannah.”

Eight of Harvey’s family members - “Zach” as they knew him - huddled around the attorneys at the press conference as the lawyers spoke about their desire for transparency and accountability. Among those family members was Harvey’s mother, Shirley Francis, who said her son "died from neglect."

William Harvey's mother, Shirley Francis, speaks about her grief since her son's death at press conference in the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm.

“The only thing I can really say is, he was somebody who loved his mother and I loved him in return,” Francis said. “But to hear that my child died from neglect, it tears me apart.”

The lawsuit is an effort to get closure for a family "still very much in grief," said the attorney, Johnson.

“That grief is compounded by the lack of answers,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Family of man who hanged himself in Savannah Police custody files suit