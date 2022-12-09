Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake file claim, seek $3 million from city

Tempe residents pay tribute to Sean Bickings, 34, who drowned in Tempe Town Lake, as the protest outside Tempe City Hall on June 9, 2022.

The family of Sean Bickings, the man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May, filed a notice of claim against the city of Tempe on Thursday.

Bickings, a beloved member of the unsheltered community in Tempe, died in May after officers of the Tempe Police Department did not assist him as he drowned.

In the wake of Bickings' death, investigations spawned into Tempe police water safety protocol, alongside public organizing and protests calling out police negligence in this incident.

Officers responded to the area to reports of verbal domestic abuse on May 28 at around 5 a.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

The reports were of a confrontation between Bickings and a woman identified as Bickings' wife who told officers that the two had engaged in a discussion and that Bickings had not been physically violent.

Initial reports from police and the city of Tempe stated that Bickings had attempted to flee police by jumping into Tempe Town Lake, but edited body camera footage later released shows Bickings telling police "I am going for a swim. I am free to go, right?" before making his way into the water. He swam out 40 yards, before he began to struggle, called out for help and eventually drowned.

His death spurred an outpour of support from the community and from activists who criticized the officers' actions and deemed them as "indifferent" and "insensitive."

Following the incident, the city of Tempe reached out to Scottsdale police to examine the officers' response. In a report, Scottsdale police found that "officers in this case should not have entered the water to perform a rescue" based on certain factors, which narrow down the conclusion to the cops' ability/comfortability to swim and perform a rescue, as well as water clarity and Bickings' intent of entering the water, the report states.

The involved officers were placed on "non-disciplinary paid administrative leave" following the incident but have since returned to duty.

That has now led to the family's notice of claim seeking a sum of $3 million from the city of Tempe.

“Sean Bickings family filed a Notice of Claim with the City of Tempe to seek Justice for his tragic death. His drowning caused tremendous grief to family and friends. We will have additional information to provide in the near future," the lawyers representing Bickings' family, Benjamin Taylor & Dominic Gomez, said in a joint statement.

In the notice, it states that it is filed "against the City of Tempe, the Tempe Police Department, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, Tempe Town Lake, the Tempe police officers involved in this incident, Tempe Police Chief Jeffery Glover and any and all other potentially responsible or liable employees or agents" citing the recklessness and negligence of the entities involved.

The City of Tempe posted a comment about the notice of claim on their website acknowledging the filing but declining to comment saying, "It is the City of Tempe’s practice not to discuss possible or ongoing litigation. The city will not be able to discuss or provide interviews regarding the incident or Notice of Claim at this time."

