Family of man eaten by bed bugs in jail plans to rally at state capitol to reveal autopsy results

The family of a man found dead inside the Fulton County jail will protest outside the state capitol to demand justice.

Jail leaders said he had insect bites all over his body.

“Shocked and disgusted,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs with Georgia NAACP.

That’s how Griggs said is the only way he could describe the photos of LaShawn Thompson’s body.

Thompson’s family said he was eaten alive by bedbugs while he was in the Fulton County jail. Thompson was arrested last year in June, for simple battery, which is a misdemeanor.

His family claims the Fulton County jail has a culture of cruelty and overcrowding.

For weeks, local pastors, the NAACP, and Thompson’s family have been calling for more action. Monday, they’re taking that call for action to the Georgia State Capitol.

“The family of LaShawn Thompson, the legal team, and the activists, will be coming together for a rally to release the findings of the independent autopsy that was commissioned by the family,” said Griggs.

Griggs said the family wanted this independent autopsy to find out what really happened.

“Hopefully, it’ll shed light on what actually happened and help the family to get more closure in this case and more accountability,” he said.

They’re hoping state leaders will take accountability.

“We have several elected officials at the state level who are interested in this case. We have federal individuals who are interested in this case,” said Griggs.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WSB-TV.

