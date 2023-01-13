Family of man fatally beaten sues accused security guards, their employers

The family of a 37-year-old man who was fatally assaulted in September in the Short North is suing the accused perpetrators and the business they were working security for on the night of the assault.

Chrystian Foster, 32, and Dwayne Cummings, 39, are charged with murder in connection with 37-year-old Gregory Coleman Jr.'s death.

On behalf of Coleman's family, attorneys Rex H. Elliott and Edward W. Hastie III filed a complaint in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Friday morning.

The family is suing owners of a group of Columbus bars that they allege operated as one business and employed Foster and Cummings as security guards, the complaint states. Those bars are Shorth North Julep, Park Street Cantina, Granero Lounge and Callahan's Bar and Rooftop.

Coleman died Sept. 18 from injuries he sustained around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 5, when Columbus police say he was drawn into an altercation with Foster while standing outside a bar in the 1000 block of High Street. A second man, whom police identified as Cummings then sucker-punched Coleman.

Graphic video of the assault taken by one of the bystanders shows Coleman falling backward after being punched in the face, hitting his head on the pavement on North High Street. He was in a coma and on a ventilator until his death at the Ohio State University James Cancer Center Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

