Family of man fatally gunned down say first responders ‘negligent’

While authorities are still searching for a gunman that opened fire at a Willowbrook shopping plaza on Friday, killing one man and wounding four others, the family of the victim who died is speaking out.

Los Angeles County deputies received calls of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 200 block of East El Segundo Boulevard at around 2:23 p.m.

Arriving deputies found the victim, identified by family as 32-year-old Rahson Jerrel Bradford, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old’s family spoke with KTLA Sunday and criticized the response of both L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics.

“For the police, I feel like they’ve been negligent,” Kayana Bradford, one of the victim’s sisters, said. “They’ve given us no information. We still haven’t been able to see our brother.”

Quanika Bradford, another sister of the victim, said her brother was pleading with paramedics for help.

“He was laying on the ground bleeding out as the paramedics stood over him,” she said. “He was begging and pleading and as the paramedics are stepping over him, he’s grabbing at their ankles. I’m just so sad to see somebody be treated as if they’re not human. They take an oath to help people in time of need, when they need medical attention, and they denied him that.”

One person was killed and four others were hospitalized after shots rang out at a Willowbrook shopping plaza on Dec. 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Four other men between 40-50 years old who were standing nearby were also struck by gunfire, authorities said.

They were transported to the hospital where three remain in stable condition on Friday night. The fourth victim was listed as critical but stable.

The suspect, described as an adult male, walked up to the area and began shooting at the victims, deputies said. He was last seen running away southbound on San Pedro Street.

It’s unclear what initially prompted the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

