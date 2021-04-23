Family: Man fatally shot by Dallas police had mental illness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE BLEIBERG
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — A man who Dallas police fatally shot after he pointed what turned out to be a replica handgun toward officers was recently discharged from a treatment center for mental illness, his family said.

Officers shot Edgar Luis Tirado on Monday as he brandished the replica firearm, which police said he’d used in a series of robberies. The Dallas police chief said officers thought the gun was real, and the department released helicopter and body camera video that appeared to show Tirado pointing it at them.

Tirado’s parents said the 28-year-old had a bipolar disorder and that they’d been trying, unsuccessfully, to have him committed to a long-term mental healthcare facility. They said he was failed by the mental health treatment system and placed his death in a long line of fatal encounters between police and people with mental illness.

“Our country has failed us, and it’s not just my son," Edgar Tirado, Sr. told The Associated Press Friday. "This happens many, many, many times.”

Late Monday afternoon, police said they received a call about a man with a gun trying to steal a woman's car. Police confronted the man, who pulled a gun but ran off without the officers firing, said Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia.

A little while later, police said they got a call about a man robbing a CVS. When officers responded, he again ran, crossing several lanes of a busy highway. Police said the man pulled out a replica revolver and was shot by the officers. No one else was injured or killed.

Police later identified the man as Tirado and released photos of the replica gun. At a Tuesday news conference, García highlighted detailing on the gun’s barrel that he said led the officers and the people robbed to believe it was real.

“Unfortunately, I don't know this individual's state of mind,” García said.

Tirado's a parents said he spent much of the last year in and out of mental health treatment centers. Susana Tirado said her son appeared before a Dallas County judge last week to request treatment but that they'd been struggling to have him committed because he was homeless and had not fixed address.

“This is our kid who was reaching out for help,” she said.

Tirado was a state-ranked trumpet player at his Dallas-area high school and graduated near the top of his class, according to his family. He joined the U.S. Airforce after school and completed basic training but was later discharged for reasons his parents said were never explained to them. They said he was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder not long after that, at the age of 20, and has struggled in the years since.

“We need to have police, but they have to be better trained," said Tirado Sr. "There have to be better ways of doing things.”

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly crash has shut down all lanes of County Line Road at turnpike entrance

    A fatal crash involving a moped has shut down all lanes of County Line Road near Florida’s Turnpike during Friday morning rush hour.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • The biker thought he was getting a ticket. Instead, the deputy gave him a phone number

    Remember the Officer Friendly program? For about 20 years into the mid-1980s, cops visited schools to talk.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • French fishermen stage Brexit protest

    Nearly a hundred French fishermen rallied at Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europe's largest seafood processing center, in northern France on Thursday.They say they've been denied the right to fish in UK waters, and started fires and blocked trucks carrying fish from the UK in protestOne sign read - "You want to keep your waters??? OK ... So, keep your fish!!!"Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union only allows the bloc's fishermen to access British waters with a license.French fisherman Bruno Margolle says those licenses were expected to be issued within days, only to drag on for months."On the evening of December 24, everyone was relieved that we had finally got a deal. On January 1, we had the assurance that within 48, 72 hours, everyone would get their licenses to operate within the UK's 6-12 mile zone. As of today, only 22 out of 120 boats have received their licenses."Margolle says many of those still struggling to obtain a license are unable to meet a British demand in the trade deal.That condition seeks proof that the skippers have fished in UK waters during the five years running up to Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership.Britain claims it maintains an evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission.A British government spokesman called Thursday's protest "unjustified," and said it's raised those concerns with French authorities.Meanwhile the French government said late on Thursday that the European Commission must ensure Britain holds up its side of the deal, citing the "urgency of the situation."About two-thirds of fish from the UK are exported to the EU.French fishermen say the country's fish stocks might be depleted if they still cannot cross into British waters.

  • Will Moderna COVID vaccine need a third dose? Here’s what we know so far

    Third doses would aim to boost immunity for COVID-19 as coronavirus variants continue to spread.

  • Trump administration officials thought they'd be memorialized in statues for doing such a great job negotiating with China, former Obama official says

    "We have to do everything we can to prevail, and when we do, there will be statues built in our honor," a Trump official told an Obama official.

  • Kentucky man allegedly tried to kidnap 3-year-old boy, offered $1,000 to buy him

    A federal grand jury indicted the man this week.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Venus Williams says switching to a vegan diet was a game-changer for her skin and health, but she still loves 'junk' food

    Venus Williams told Insider her skin and athletic performance have drastically improved since going vegan, and she hasn't even cut out French fries.

  • Tesla just upped the prices of its most popular cars by $500 - here's how much each model will set you back

    Tesla tends to change its prices pretty regularly. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Will Moderna COVID vaccine need a third dose? Here’s what we know so far

    Third doses would aim to boost immunity for COVID-19 as coronavirus variants continue to spread.

  • Sam Wilson finally follows in Captain America's footsteps with his new suit upgrade on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

    After being teased on the penultimate episode of season one of the Marvel show, fans finally got a proper look at the new comic-book-inspired outfit.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting 2 women

    The soccer legend was also charged with coercive or controlling behavior between December 2017 and last November.

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.

  • With eye on Islamist fight, France backs Chad military takeover

    PARIS (Reuters) -France defended the Chadian army's takeover of power on Thursday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby presented Paris with an uncomfortable choice - back an unconstitutional military leader or risk undermining its fight against Islamists. While the opaque political and business ties that once bound France to its ex-colonies in Africa have frayed over the last decade, interests remain closely intertwined and under Deby's rule Chad was a key ally in combatting Islamists in the Sahel. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian justified the installation of a military council headed by Deby's son on the grounds that stability and security were paramount at this time.

  • Military experts told us who they think would win if Russia invaded Ukraine

    Russia could be in for a surprise: Ukraine has been fighting in Donbass for seven years. Its skills and equipment are vastly improved.

  • 8 signs you're drinking too much water

    Staying hydrated is important, but it's possible to drink too much. Here are some signs you're overdoing it with your water consumption.