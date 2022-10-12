Family of man fatally shot by Villa Hills police drops wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man fatally shot by police last year has dropped a wrongful death lawsuit against two Villa Hills officers and their department, federal court records show.

Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester, Kentucky was shot by Villa Hills police during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 75 after officers said he pulled out a gun. He later died at a hospital in Florence.

The wrongful death suit, filed early this year in federal court in Covington, alleged Villa Hills police officers Sean Dooley and Jacob Bolton violated Lockaby's constitutional rights, overstepped their authority and used excessive force during the traffic stop.

Frieda Lockaby, Randall Lockaby's wife, moved to dismiss the suit late last month, court records show. In response, Danny Reeves, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, ordered the case dismissed with prejudice.

Jeffrey Mando, the attorney representing the officers and Villa Hills, said there was no settlement reached between Lockaby's family and the city. He went on to describe the lawsuit as "frivolous."

"I've never seen a more justifiable use of force," Mando said. "The officers did what they were trained to do."

A month after the shooting, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the two officers were justified in their use of deadly force. He made his decision based on a review of a Kentucky State Police investigation.

According to a letter Sanders sent to Villa Hills and KSP officials, dashboard camera video from Bolton's cruiser and body camera video from both officers captured the entire incident in which Lockaby refused to follow Dooley's commands to step to the rear of the vehicle.

Sanders said Bolton fired after he saw Lockaby point a gun at Dooley. Bolton reasonably perceived the need to use deadly force to prevent Dooley from being shot, according to the letter.

Lockaby was not legally allowed to carry a gun due to a prior felony conviction, investigators found.

Court records show Lockaby pleaded guilty in 2014 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to a felony offense: possessing a firearm not to be carried without a license.

In court documents, Lockaby's family didn't dispute that he pulled a gun during the traffic stop.

However, the complaint stated, it wasn't needed for the officers to detain Lockaby as long as they did or demand that he exit his vehicle so they could search it.

"There was no probable cause developed at any point, aside from the speeding, by either officer that Lockaby had committed any crimes prior to demanding Lockaby to exit the vehicle," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also alleged the city of Villa Hills and the Villa Hills Police Department failed to provide appropriate training to officers regarding traffic stops and use of force.

David Brewer, the attorney representing Lockaby's family, has yet to respond to an email and phone call seeking comment on the suit's dismissal.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Wrongful death suit against Villa Hills police officers dismissed