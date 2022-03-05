Family of man fatally stabbed in Cahokia Heights wants justice

The family of the 19-year old man who was stabbed in Cahokia Heights on Feb. 23 is broken-hearted and looking for justice.

Ceontez Jefferson was stabbed to death by a female acquaintance, police say. The woman was arrested at the Sauget Street residence and later released pending charges.

Jefferson was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Saint Louis University Hospital at 9:19 a.m. on the day he was stabbed. Tara Rick, spokesperson for the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office, confirmed his identity.

Francella Jackson, director of operations and public information officer for Cahokia Heights, called the incident a “domestic disturbance.”

“The physical disturbance between a male and female ended up with the male being stabbed,” she said.

When police officers arrived at scene shortly after receiving a call at 8:30 a.m., they found the woman at the home with Jefferson, who was wounded. Police have not released the woman’s name since she has not been charged with a crime.

“She was taken into custody and was released Feb. 25, but the case is still under investigation,” Jackson said.

Tracy Jackson, an aunt, said Jefferson’s mother is distraught over her son’s death and want the woman brought to justice.

She ” is grieving heavily and the burden is too much for her to bear,” said Jackson. “Our family wants her brought to justice.”

Jefferson was the youngest of two sons and father of a baby girl, Jackson said. She called her nephew a “strong male among his peers” and “a joy to be around.”

“He was a son full of life and didn’t deserve to pass away at the hands of the person he trusted,” Jackson said. “He had to have trusted her because she was able to stab him in the heart.This is true heartache and pain.”

Jackson said she “fasts and prays for healing and understanding” for her family.

“His grandmother, cousins, aunts and uncles will miss him so dearly,” she said. “It is unimaginable.”