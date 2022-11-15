Family of man fatally struck by NYPD officer sues to get video

Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The family of a man who was fatally struck by a Brooklyn cop behind the wheel of an NYPD van is demanding that the city turn over seven-month-old video of the incident — and calling for the officers involved to be kicked off the force.

“These officers need to be fired,” victim Ronald Anthony Smith’s sister Julie Floyd said Monday. “They get to go home to their brother, and I don’t get to go home to my brother.”

Smith was killed April 7 when the marked van traveling on Eastern Parkway slammed into him near Schenectady Ave. in Crown Heights, where he stood in the painted median in the middle of the street.

The officers involved were identified by the family as Orkhan Mamedov and Evan Siegel, who both worked in Brooklyn’s 73rd Precinct, records show.

Police confirmed to the family’s attorney that the cops had been transporting an inmate at the time of the incident.

“They were simply transporting people from one location to another,” said Loyda Colon of the Justice Committee, an organization focused on knocking down police violence and systemic racism in the city. “This was not an emergency.”

About a week after the fatal crash, State Attorney General Letitia James announced that her Office of Special Investigation had started its own probe into the incident, but Smith’s family said the office has brushed them off.

“People loved him and are still mourning him to this day,” said Floyd. “And I can’t get any answers from the attorney general’s office. The way they treated me is very hurtful, and they’re supposed to be helping me.”

James’ office did not immediately answer a Daily News request for comment.

Colon said the state attorney general’s office showed them gruesome video of the crash that the family is still trying to get their hands on.

“They were speeding so fast that they drove 35 feet with Ronald Anthony Smith on the hood of their van,” she added. “They couldn’t even stop fast enough after hitting him.”

Colon claimed the video also showed improper medical aid performed by the officers including “one-handed, inconsistent chest compressions.”

“Horror,” Floyd said of the video of her brother’s death. “Absolute horror.”

David Rankin, the attorney representing Smith’s family, has filed a Freedom of Information request for the video and for officers’ body-worn camera footage, but has been denied as the Police Department cites an active investigation.

“We’ve asked nicely,” Rankin said. “We’re suing them for the video that everybody acknowledges is going to be publicly available. They’re forcing us to sue them for it.”

“There’s no reason to have the NYPD continue to behave in a way as though the law doesn’t apply to them,” Rankin added. “It just has to stop.”

Recommended Stories

  • Binance CEO calls for new, clear regulation of crypto

    STORY: The head of Binance has called for more regulation of the cryptocurrency industry.Changpeng Zhao's comments come as the fallout grows from the collapse of rival firm FTX.The cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after a week of seeing customers pull assets and Binance abandoned a rescue offer.Zhao told a gathering of G20 leaders at the summit in Bali that there were bad players in the industry.“So, but the regulators do have a role. We do need slightly more, we do need to increase the clarity of regulations, and the sophistication of regulations in the crypto space.”“So, over the last week, there’s so much turmoil in our industry. But I want everybody to understand that that’s not reflective of everything in the industry. The industry goes through ups and downs. We have one, or maybe even more bad players in the industry, but the is still growing, so we’re still building.”In a statement on Sunday, the Royal Bahamas Police said they were looking into whether any "criminal misconduct occurred" at FTX.That's after Reuters on Friday learned that at least $1 billion of customer funds had vanished from the platform.Reuters sources also said that the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, who lives resides in the Bahamas, had transferred $10 billion of customer funds to his trading company, Alameda Research.While Bankman-Fried was once seen as the poster child of crypto's successes, now he's viewed as the protagonist of the industry's biggest crash.The exchange's sudden collapse has also eroded confidence in the digital asset market as a whole.Bitcoin was trading at around $16,000 on Monday, having shed almost 22% last week.

  • Should You Sell Anterix (ATEX)?

    Steel City Capital, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 7.9% net of fees and expenses. For the nine months in 2022, the fund fell 18.2%, net of fees and expenses. Most of the fund’s decline in […]

  • Why Home Depot (HD) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term

    The Zacks Focus List offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • ‘If I could buy freedom, I would’: LA residents who can’t afford bail sue to change system

    Complaint on behalf of six detained people who have not yet seen a judge targets largest jail system in US

  • The Force Is Strong with These 17 Star Wars LEGO Sets

    Start building, young Padawan.

  • Former Kentucky congressman Carroll Hubbard dead at 85

    Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Kentucky, who served nine terms in the House and gained a reputation for quiet gestures of kindness before his career imploded in a banking scandal, has died. Hubbard died Saturday at a nursing facility in Paducah, Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield said. Hubbard was a Democrat elected to the Kentucky Senate in 1967 at the age of 30 and served there until 1974, when he was elected to Congress from Kentucky's 1st District.

  • Chris Mullin lauds Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond for changing Warriors

    Chris Mullin credits his Run TMC brothers Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond for sparking new life into the Warriors' culture -- and himself.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says it would be a 'bad mistake' to nominate Trump as the party's 2024 presidential nominee, calling his onetime ally 'incompetent' and 'crude'

    "Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents," Brooks said.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • ‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player

    Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial: ‘He’s Staring at Me’

    GettyCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial Monday, and almost immediately burst into tears as she was asked to point out the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her twice.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former actress and producer, admitted to prosecution attorney Marlene Martinez that she was “a little nervous” to give testimony. Newsom told the court that she first met Weinstein during the Toronto Film Festival more than 15

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.

  • Man involved in multiple physical altercations with passengers on Los Angeles Metro Rail

    A man was filmed being physically beaten by three other men on the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line in an incident that occurred over multiple stops on Nov. 1. In a video uploaded to Instagram by @peopleofmetrola, an Asian man dressed in a light green shirt and armed with what appears to be a taser can be seen repeatedly being punched in the head by a man in a black shirt.

  • Chicago concealed-carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police

    A Chicago store clerk and suspected robber are dead after a witness carrying a concealed-carry license intervened during the robbery on the south side of the metropolis.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • Trump Controller Is Declared Hostile Witness in a Win for DA

    (Bloomberg) -- Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney, the prosecution’s first witness in the criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump companies, was declared a hostile witness after he was evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Lamen

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'

    Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.