Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal

Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday.

Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk of his own car parked outside a Walgreens near the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

His family members flew in from across the country to attend a hearing on Friday in which the two men accused of killing Wilcox were scheduled to accept a plea deal. Moments before the hearing was supposed to begin for Lashawn Triplett and Johnny Wesley, Wesley’s attorney filed a motion asking to continue the hearing.

Investigators said Triplett and Wesley murdered Wilcox inside a home on Elon Drive. When his body was found in the trunk of his blue Honda Civic, investigators said he’d be been shot in the head, neck and shoulder.

Investigators said shortly before his death, Wilcox found out his ex-girlfriend, Triplett, had been dating his friend, Wesley.

Wilcox’s mother, Dr. Tawanna Burke, let the judge know she wasn’t happy about a delay. She’d already seen first-degree murder charges in the case reduced to lesser charges.

“So forgive me. I don’t have much confidence in the justice system right now. Especially when that man told me he killed my son,” Wilcox’s mother, Burke, said.

Outside court, the suspects didn’t want to say anything, but Wilcox’s mother did.

“What hurt me the worst, I could not touch my son. I could not hold my son. I could not kiss my son goodbye,” she said.

The hearing on the motions filed Friday is now set for the middle of next month.

Family that flew in from out of state on Friday is hoping next time a plea hearing or trial is set, it will actually happen.

