Family of man gunned down in San Pedro bar demanding justice

Family members of a 33-year-old father of two who was fatally gunned down last weekend at a bar in San Pedro are pleading with the public to help police find the woman who opened fire on the crowd.

According to police, the Jan. 20 incident unfolded at around 12:15 a.m. when gunfire erupted inside Machista, located on the corner of Pacific Avenue and West 10th Street.

“There was a physical altercation inside the bar before the shooting,” the LAPD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA. “The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking three people.”

The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic woman between the age of 20 and 30, fled the scene and has yet to be captured.

Tyrone Tyars was identified by both his family and the L.A. County Medical Examiner as the person who was declared deceased at the scene.

The victim’s fiancée, Blanca Rosas, who family members refer to as his wife, and another man were also struck by gunfire and rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to recover.

“My son did not deserve to be gunned down,” Tyars mother, Ira McGrady, said. “He only came to pick up his wife from the club because of a brawl inside.”

Family says Rosas called the 33-year-old to come and get her after a fight broke out inside Machista.

In video that the family claims is from the bar that night, Rosas told KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade that she can identify the woman who shot her four times and killed her fiancé, leaving everyone in his life heartbroken.

“It’s not right,” McGrady said. “I want this person that killed my son brought to justice. My son has two children.”

Tyars, according to those close to him, had been working as cook at a convalescent home, was in a very happy place in his life and looking forward to the future.

“He always kept a smile on the family’s face,” Towana Tyars, Tyrone’s cousin said. “My family is facing a terrible tragedy.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

