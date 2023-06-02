Family of man killed 8 years ago in Tacoma still looking for answers

Eight years ago, Steven Speakman was killed about 20 steps from his Tacoma apartment.

His mother says she still remembers when detectives knocked on her door and broke the news.

“It’s been what, almost eight years that Steven has been gone… and nothing has happened,” Kimberly Nystrom said.

The family of 26-year-old Steven Speakman still has plenty of questions about his death.

Tacoma police said just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2015, Steven’s body was found on the sidewalk of Martin Luther King Way.

He had gunshot wounds in the head and chest.

“There were several people that were detained, I believe, and looked at as possible suspects but through investigation were ruled out,” Tacoma Police Homicide Detective Julie Dier said.

Investigators have also never found the gun.

Steven’s family says it was normal for him to be out walking during that time of day and say many in the neighborhood knew him.

“He was always outgoing and made friends everywhere he went,” Selina Ramirez, Steven’s sister, said. “He was always there to put smiles on people’s faces.”

Steven’s family says he was intellectually disabled and believes he wouldn’t harm anyone, making it a mystery as to why he was killed.

“We need to start the process of healing,” Stephanie Dahlberg, Steven’s aunt, said. “It’s been 8 years, we don’t want to feel like he’s forgotten. I said hello to him today when I picked up my sister, and we can’t forget him. He was too much of a sweet soul.”

Tacoma police and Steven’s family is asking if anyone with information to come forward.



