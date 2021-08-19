Family of man killed by BSO deputies in psychiatric hospital releases video, seeks answers

Charles Rabin
·6 min read

Almost three years after her son was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in a hospital psychiatric ward hallway, Angela Randall said the only information she’s received from police and prosecutors was that her son was dead.

The family has requested police reports, body camera videos, even a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report on potential criminal wrongdoing by three deputies who fired their weapons at the facility in Tamarac. It was completed two years ago.

None of their requests have been fulfilled, they said.

“We want justice for my son and we want answers,” Randall said. “I’ve only talked to one detective since this happened and that was one-and-a-half days after it happened.”

On Thursday, Randall and her attorneys tried to force the hand of law enforcement by releasing an unedited 53-minute video of Jarvis Randall’s fatal encounter with Broward Sheriff’s deputies that differs from the original police narrative on some points.

Police claimed Jarvis Randall, 30 at the time of his death, was armed with an “edged glass weapon.” His attorneys say it was a piece of shattered plastic that covered an overhead light. Police said Randall was displaying “aggressive threatening behavior.” While Randall is clearly agitated in the video, he’s actually in a separate room from deputies most of the time, with no one else in sight and no one in any apparent danger.

And during the fatal encounter that comes about halfway through the video, police breach a closed door to get to Randall, then fire bean bag bullets at him. At first he runs away from them, trying to get out through doors at the other end of the hall. When that doesn’t work, clearly frightened, he runs back toward the deputies, one of whom is armed with a long rifle.

Shots are fired and smoke can been seen in the video. Then Jarvis Randall is on the ground in front of the doors, his body still. Though most of the encounter is clear, the actual shooting is obscured from the camera by the bodies of police officers. The video was obtained by the family through University Hospital and Medical Center in Tamarac.

“He’s in a hospital. This is not a criminal call by any stretch,” said Bakari Sellers, a civil rights attorney and frequent CNN commentator who is representing the Randall family. “All they had to do after they fired the bean bags was close the door.”

Said attorney Michael Bernstein: “He was showered with bullets.”

The emergency room doctor who pronounced Randall’s death said in his medical report that the multiple gunshot wounds suffered by Jarvis Randall were “too numerous to count.” Police said they were called by hospital workers who claimed Jarvis Randall was threatening himself and others.

The family filed a lawsuit in Broward Circuit Court in November seeking damages. It names three of the officers who fired weapons, Christian Silva, Robert O’Dor and Mitchell Machado, as defendants. Also on the defendants list, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and University Hospital and Medical Center, where the shooting took place.

The three named officers were placed on a brief administrative leave during an administrative review but returned to duty a few weeks after the shooting.

The lawsuit, which was transferred to federal court in April, claims that Jarvis Randall’s medical records show he was on a bevy of drugs ranging from nicotine to lorazepam, a drug used to calm anxiety attacks. Also in his system at the time of his death was prazosin, risperidone, sertraline, divalproex, sodium, fluoxetine, ibuprofem and a drug used to treat mental mood disorders called haloperidol.

Most requests by the Miami Herald on Thursday for information into Randall’s death investigation were not met. FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said the case was still active, its findings were sent to the Broward State Attorney in June of 2019 and that her offi ce wouldn’t comment. Broward State Attorney’s office spokeswoman Paula McMahon also refused to comment, saying the case remained open.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement saying his officers tried to de-escalate the situation before being left with no choice but to use lethal force. Tony said any internal affairs investigation is stalled until after the state attorney makes a decision. He called the shooting “tragic.”

“It leaves a hole in the hearts of family members and loved ones,” the sheriff said. “I also know that no law enforcement officer ever wants to be in a situation where they are forced to take a life.”

The Randall family’s frustrations were only complicated by the pandemic. All BSO shootings go before a grand jury. And grand juries that were suspended in March 2020 only began to meet again last month.

The host of unanswered questions are long, say Angela Randall’s attorneys. And they begin soon after Randall checked himself in at Plantation General Hospital on Nov. 20, 2018, Bernstein said. Angela Randall said when her son called her in Atlanta that day to say he wasn’t feeling right, she told him to go to the hospital.

Bernstein said records obtained through the hospital show that Jarvis Randall was soon Baker Acted, or involuntarily committed, at the Plantation hospital, a move that allowed them to transfer him to the University Hospital psychiatric ward in Tamarac.

What’s still unclear: Why Jarvis Randall remained in the hospital for at least five days after the 72-hour window closed which allows hospitals to hold a patient involuntarily. Angela Randall said her son’s sister visited him at the hospital and brought him clothing. But she wasn’t permitted to see him. She told her mother that her brother wanted to get out of the hospital and attend the funeral of their father, Angela Randall’s ex-husband.

Angela Randall said her son grew up an extroverted kid who loved music, sports and drawing, in her Fort Lauderdale home. He wanted to become a tattoo artist. A nurse for decades, Angela Randall said Jarvis never displayed any type of emotional instability as a child, that she noticed.

That changed in August 2016, she said, when Jarvis Randall returned to her Atlanta home after an eight-year prison stint in Florida on burglary charges. Angela Randall said she noticed it almost immediately, when they went to a mall and Jarvis said he wanted to go home because the crowd was too large.

She said over the next few months her son tried to hide his feelings, but she picked up on it and asked him about it. Prison, she said, changed him.

“That’s a traumatic experience I can’t imagine,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hammer-wielding man tied to several attacks on public transit wanted by Chicago Police Department

    Chicago police are hunting down a hammer-wielding suspect wanted for several attacks on the city's buses and metro line.

  • EXPLAINER: How social platforms are dealing with the Taliban

    As the Taliban negotiates with senior politicians and government leaders following its lighting-fast takeover of Afghanistan, U.S. social media companies are reckoning with how to deal with a violent extremist group that is poised to rule a country of 40 million people. Should the Taliban be allowed on social platforms if they don't break any rules, such as a ban on inciting violence, but instead use it to spread a narrative that they're newly reformed and are handing out soap and medication in the streets? If the Taliban runs Afghanistan, should they also run the country's official government accounts?

  • Netflix insider trading suspect pleads guilty to scheme that netted $3 million, feds say

    Junwoo Chon, of Bellevue, Washington, faces as many as 20 years behind bars.

  • Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases

    Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus. King said he began feeling feverish Wednesday and took a COVID test at his doctor’s suggestion. “While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King said.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on three Cuban officials over crackdown on protests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on three Cuban officials it said were involved in the suppression of protests on the island that began on July 11. In a statement, the department said it took the action under the Global Magnitsky Act program, which freezes the assets of those who U.S. officials believe are involved in human rights abuses and blocks Americans from doing business with them. The new sanctions were the fourth round of measures Washington has taken against Cuban officials and entities since the protests began.

  • Epic Games says Google paid phone and game makers to avoid $1-billion app store hit

    (Reuters) - "Fortnite" developer Epic Games on Thursday unsealed details about contracts it alleges Alphabet Inc's Google signed with phone makers and other top video game companies to avoid losing $1.1 billion in annual app store profit. Epic in 2018 launched "Fortnite" through its website and a partnership with handset maker Samsung Electronics Co, bypassing Google's Play Store, which charges developers fees of up to 30% of their sales. Google feared other companies copying Epic and blocked that possibility by erecting unlawful hurdles, Epic alleged in an antitrust lawsuit filed against Google last year.

  • NY ice cream shop owner first to be successfully prosecuted and fined under ‘Karen’ law

    David Elmendorf has been ordered to pay $4,500 under new anti-racial profiling law

  • Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

    The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday. U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-begin-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-08-18 boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20. "We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."

  • Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff

    Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday. Deputies responded to Spears' home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the investigation is "overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say

    Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo speaks out for first time since arrest

    Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo breaks his silence in an interview with Noticias Telemundo, his first since being apprehended in 1989 in connection with the deaths of DEA undercover agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala.Details: The man who once was considered “The Godfather” of narco crime and one of the most feared criminals worldwide is now a visibly worn down 75-year-old who calls himself a “corpse waiting to be buried by a tree’s roots.”Get market new

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›

  • Mom kills hospitalized teen with special needs in fight over crayons, Florida cops say

    Mom kills teen daughter with special needs in her hospital bed, Florida police say

  • A Capitol Riot Sentencing Got Derailed After New Videos Surfaced Hours Before The Hearing

    Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, but new videos appeared to show him attacking police.View Entire Post ›