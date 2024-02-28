Family of man killed by police says he was asleep, files lawsuit

TechCrunch

Two customer success companies, Totango and Catalyst, on Wednesday announced they are merging in an effort to take on the market leader, Gainsight. One of the interesting aspects of this deal is that no money is changing hands; instead it’s about combining the two entities to take advantage of each company’s strengths. The goal is to build a stronger company together, one the parties involved believe could go public down the road if all goes right.