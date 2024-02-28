Family of man killed by police says he was asleep, files lawsuit
The family said bodycam video, which has not been made public, did not show Goodlow throwing any object at police, unlike what police originally told the family.
The family said bodycam video, which has not been made public, did not show Goodlow throwing any object at police, unlike what police originally told the family.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
EA’s cuts are the latest in a long line of layoffs that have rocked the video game industry since last year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is promising that Apple will "break new ground" on GenAI this year. Cook made the pronouncement during the company's annual shareholders meeting today, which came in the same week the company reportedly scuttled its multibillion-dollar, decade-long plan to build an EV. Apple, unlike many of its Big Tech rivals, has been slow to invest in -- and ramp up -- GenAI.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
This versatile kitchen essential has a grid-like middle for holding more oils and sauces — get it for 50% off.
Apple’s secretive car project died without ever seeing the light of day. Neither has Apple, apparently. Dozens of contemporaneous reports over that span clued the public into the vague outlines of what Tim Cook was trying to accomplish.
HP missed estimates on its first quarter revenue, as the PC market continues to struggle.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Women across the U.S. have been sharing photos of their embryos on Instagram and countering the Alabama IVF ruling in their captions.
Learn more about the child and dependent care tax credit including how to qualify and what it’s worth.
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
Fiat CEO Olivier Francois previews an all-new Panda to debut in July, and a Panda-based range of global cars in four additional body styles.
YouTube Create, Google's standalone mobile app aimed at creators, which helps them produce both Shorts and longer videos, is expanding to a broader set of markets after last fall's launch into beta testing. The idea behind Create is to offer video creators an easy-to-use suite of free tools for making videos on the go. Announced at YouTube's Create event last September, the tool aims to address specific challenges creators face, including editing videos and the use of creative tools, like stickers, GIFs and effects.
If you've been procrastinating on securing your F1 tickets, StubHub has you covered with last-minute deals to get you trackside for all the action.
Two customer success companies, Totango and Catalyst, on Wednesday announced they are merging in an effort to take on the market leader, Gainsight. One of the interesting aspects of this deal is that no money is changing hands; instead it’s about combining the two entities to take advantage of each company’s strengths. The goal is to build a stronger company together, one the parties involved believe could go public down the road if all goes right.
LG unveiled its 2024 OLED evo TVs in January at CES 2024 promising extra brightness and other features, and we're now learning the prices for its best models.
OpenAI's Sora, which can generate videos and interactive 3D environments on the fly, is a remarkable demonstration of the cutting edge in GenAI -- a bona fide milestone. The diffusion transformer, which also powers AI startup Stability AI's newest image generator, Stable Diffusion 3.0, appears poised to transform the GenAI field by enabling GenAI models to scale up beyond what was previously possible.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.