Family of man killed by Carol Stream police condemns officers after viewing bodycam video

The family of a man who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police released a statement Monday condemning what they called the “heinous acts” of officers after viewing video footage from their body cameras.

Isaac Goodlow III was fatally shot in his apartment Feb. 3 after police officers responded to a domestic violence incident.

“It was abundantly clear that the Carol Stream Police officers, whose faces and identities were withheld, acted with depraved hearts, recklessly and in violation of Isaac’s constitutional rights when they shot and murdered an unarmed Black man while he was quietly in the bedroom of his own apartment,” the family’s statement said.

Around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3, officers responded to the domestic violence call at the Villagebrook Apartments in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road. There, they encountered a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation,” police said. The alleged suspect, identified as Goodlow, was shot and taken to Central DuPage Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting, according to police.

The family’s statement came after a news release issued by the village of Carol Stream Friday, which stated that the family had reviewed portions of officers’ bodycam video.

“We support that this opportunity was provided to Mr. Goodlow’s family because they are entitled to gain an understanding of what transpired that morning,” officials said.

In response, the family called the footage “manicured, redacted and heavily edited.” They called for the immediate release of the unedited video to the public.

“The family of Isaac Goodlow III demands those who committed these heinous acts be prosecuted to the ends of justice and will not be silent or rest until those responsible are held to account,” the statement said.

The village said relevant footage would be released “as soon as possible,” once it is determined that it will not affect the ongoing investigation of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

The family’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, stressed that Goodlow was unarmed and that there was no threat to the woman who had called police.

“Without provocation, Isaac Goodlow III was immediately shot and killed by police officers in the sanctity of his home,” Stroth said.

Goodlow’s brother, Michael Pigram, previously told the Tribune that police withheld information from the family following the shooting.

“I’m devastated,” Pigram said. “My brother was a family man. We all loved him. He was a very loving person, willing to help anyone with anything.”

karmanini@chicagotribune.com