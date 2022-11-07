Family: Man killed in east Charlotte shooting was a coach, father of 3

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Central Avenue near Kilborne Drive.

Update: On Sunday, November 6, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 4300 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound. https://t.co/NOBYpScXZZ — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 6, 2022

Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found someone who has been shot. He died at the scene, investigators said.

The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez. They said he was a well-known coach and athlete in the Charlotte area. Originally from El Salvador, his family said he leaves three children behind: Two in Charlotte and one in El Salvador.

The family of a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez. They said he was a well-known football coach and player in the Charlotte area. Originally from El Salvador, his family said he leaves three children behind: Two in Charlotte and one in El Salvador.

ALSO READ: CMPD investigating homicide after man found dead during welfare check

No suspects have been named at this time. A Channel 9 crew could see police actively surveying the scene near a Quick Shop grocery store.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say)



