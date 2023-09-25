Family of man killed on Father's Day 2021 shows forgiveness at former Marine's sentencing

Elias Smith, 26, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years. Smith was found guilty in July of the fatal June 20, 2021, shooting of 43-year-old Robert Keys.

It's been 827 days since Jason Keys was shot and killed.

For every single one of those days, the 43-year-old's pillowcase has remained on his pillow. The Mountain Dew he had been drinking earlier in the day before his death remains in its place. His laundry is in the basket.

The handwritten note on the bathroom mirror, "I love you Mrs. Keys," stays there too.

They're all reminders for Keys' widow, Charae Williams Keys, of what was lost when a former Marine opened his front door and fired without thinking.

On Monday, Judge Jaiza Page sentenced Elias Smith, 26, to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 21 years for the shooting. Smith was convicted in July of two counts of murder and discharging a firearm over a prohibited premise.

The shooting cost Williams Keys' husband his life and Williams Keys her dreams of being a mother. About three months later, and within 24 hours of each other, Williams Keys lost both of her grandparents to COVID-19 and she said she believes the stress of Keys' death depleted their will to fight the disease.

Those grandparents were who Keys and his wife were visiting on Father's Day 2021 when the shooting took place.

Smith lived across the street on Walnut Hill Park Drive on the city's Far East Side.

As Keys and his wife were leaving her grandparents' home, they were confronted by a neighbor who was experiencing paranoia as a result of the beginning of dementia, according to testimony at Smith's trial.

Robert Thomas, 74, lived a few doors down and incorrectly believed Keys had been sabotaging him and confronted Keys as he was leaving with an unloaded assault rifle. The ammunition clip was in Thomas' hands.

The confrontation led to a loud argument but family members were able to disarm Thomas. At that point, Smith, a former Marine, opened his front door with an AR-15 rifle, prosecutors said, and shot multiple times. Keys died from his wounds.

In November 2022, Thomas went to trial. He was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter but was convicted of a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

At his trial in July, Smith testified he had purchased the parts to assemble the AR-15 rifle online. Smith also testified that after the shooting he realized he had made a mistake. The jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching their guilty verdict.

On Monday, Williams Keys spoke about the impact of her husband's death and the financial, spiritual, emotional, mental and physical toll it has taken on her. She said she was hit by a piece of shrapnel during the shooting after one of the bullets Smith fired hit the top of a parked vehicle.

"When I got up off the ground, I was angry and I’ve been angry ever since," she said, before saying that she chose to forgive Smith.

"I refuse to let him kill me," she said. "He’s already killed Jason, he’s already killed my grandma, he’s already killed my grandpa and I refuse to allow my name to be added to the list."

Prior to Page's sentence, Smith offered a statement on his own behalf, saying he was sorry multiple times to Keys' family, and saying he was not a criminal.

"If I knew what really caused the situation, I wouldn't have reacted the way I did," Smith said. "I'm not a criminal and I'm not a murderer."

Smith also asked Page to take mercy on him and not give him a life sentence, even though the mandatory sentence for a conviction of murder with a firearm specification under Ohio law is life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years.

"I can't live the rest of my life in prison. Please don’t do that to me," Smith said. "I promise to never be a problem. I will never be a problem to anyone."

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor David Zeyen said this is one of the cases that stands out in his more than 25 years as a prosecutor.

"He did nothing wrong. They had done nothing to provoke this," he said. "You can be living your life and doing nothing wrong … and just to be gunned down like this for nothing."

Zeyen called Smith's actions "impulsive," "immature" and "rash."

"His actions and his purpose were so, so out of bounds of anything I’ve ever seen as far as just opening the door and just shooting the first person he saw," Zeyen said.

Smith's attorney, Larry Petroff, argued that his client has been remorseful and the tragic circumstances of the case are not likely to be repeated.

Smith's mother, who arrived at the hearing after Page had imposed her sentence, was also allowed to speak on his behalf.

"We're not a bad family, we're not criminals, we're not street thugs. The picture that was painted about our family was untrue," she said.

At the close of the hearing, which lasted more than an hour Monday morning, Page told Smith she hoped he would take the time he would be in prison to think.

"It’s clear that decisions were made that day that impacted your family, Mr. Keys and his family and his entire community. They had a long lasting impact on many people."

Smith indicated Monday that he intends to file an appeal of his conviction.

Dispatch reporter Jordan Laird contributed to this story.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Family of man killed on Father's Day 2021 shows forgiveness to shooter