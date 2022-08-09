Family of man killed by former Concord police officer files wrongful-death lawsuit

The family of a man killed by a Concord police officer has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the officer and City of Concord.

Authorities said officer Timothy Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs, 29, in February at a car dealership in Concord for allegedly trying to steal a car.

According to the lawsuit, Combs got out of his car and went to Larson’s patrol car and got inside the driver’s seat. Larson was standing near the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, and that’s when Larson fired five shots, called dispatch, and fired one more shot, the family’s attorney said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Autopsy report released for man shot by now-fired Concord police officer

According to the lawsuit, Larson did not render first aid to Combs after shooting him. Once other officers got to the scene, Larson told them that he shot Combs because he was trying to take his car, the lawsuit said.

Last week, an autopsy report obtained by Channel 9 confirmed Combs’ death as a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

The lawsuit claims Combs did not pose a threat to law enforcement officers and that Larson violated Combs’ 4th Amendment rights. The city also bears some of the responsibility since he was hired by them, according to the suit.

“Defendant Larson’s actions and use of force, as described herein, were also malicious and/or involved reckless, callous, and deliberate indifference to Mr. Combs’s federally protected rights. The force used by defendant Larson shocks the conscience and violated the Fourth Amendment rights of Mr. Combs,” the lawsuit said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officer who shot, killed man at car dealership fired from department, Concord police say

Concord police said in June that Larson refused to cooperate with the investigation and was fired in May. Police cited a “violation of company policies or procedures.”

Attorneys said the State Bureau of Investigation finished its investigation and handed it over to the district attorney to decide if charges will be filed.

Story continues

Channel 9 has also petitioned the court to get a copy of the body camera video, because state law doesn’t allow for police departments to release video otherwise.

>> Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to hear more from Combs’ family.

(WATCH BELOW: Medical examiner rules man’s death a homicide after shot, killed by now fired Concord police officer)







