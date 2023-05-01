Family of man killed at Fort Worth prom afterparty says he was about to have second child

The man shot and killed at a prom afterparty in north Fort Worth on Sunday was a father to one and soon to be father to another girl, according to a GoFundMe organized by his wife.

Marco Cornejo, 20, was killed around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when police said an argument at the party in an empty lot grew violent and an unidentified person pulled a gun and shot him.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 3500 block of Northwest 27th Street to find the victim, identified as Cornejo in the GoFundMe, with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to police. Investigators learned that there was a large party at the location and the shooting happened after an argument broke out between the victim and the shooter. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released any information.

Daniela Gomez, Cornejo’s wife, wrote on the GoFundMe page that she is trying to raise money for a funeral.

“His whole family and I are devastated,” Gomez wrote in the GoFundMe. “He was loved by many, anyone that got to know him personally knows how goofy, happy and loving he really was.”

The party on Sunday left the lot, empty aside from a standalone garage, a chicken coop and a shed, all of which have seen better days, strew with liquor bottles, beer cans and cigarette butts and packs. Neighbors said they’ve seen and heard parties in the lot as recently as two weeks prior to the shooting but had never known of any problems with violence or injuries. On some occasions, they said, police would drive by in response to noise complaints but hadn’t to their knowledge broken up any of the gatherings.

Video from the party showed people, most of whom appeared to be teenagers, fleeing the area after the shooting and as police vehicles arrived. Neighbors said they saw teens getting into cars and running down the street away from the lot.

Gomez said a date for Cornejo’s funeral service has not been set yet.