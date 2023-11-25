Family of man killed in hit-and-run 4 years ago desperate to find his killer

ATHENS, Ga. - Sanchez Elder's loved ones are desperate for answers. Four years after his death, the search continues for the hit-and-run driver who killed him.

"We want justice," Elder's cousin, Leigh Taylor told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "We want justice for him and that would really give us peace in our hearts."

The Athens man was walking along Cherokee Road near the Martin's Hill Lane intersection the night of Nov. 26, 2019, after watching a game with friends when he was struck by a passing motorist. The 25-year-old died at the scene.

"Every year we do this in remembrance of [Sanchez Elder]. Just try to keep his spirit alive, his name alive in remembrance of him," Taylor said.

His loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release Friday to honor his memory. They hope the event will help generate new leads in the case.

"Four years ago yesterday we lost him, and we still haven't received any justice," Taylor lamented.

Sanchez Elder (Family Photo)

Based on evidence gathered at the accident scene, Athens-Clarke County Police concluded a gray or silver 2004 to 2006 Nissan Altima struck Sanchez. Witnesses told police the driver was a white male. Investigators believe the suspect knew he had hit someone.

Elder's mother won't rest until she has justice for her son, and his killer is behind bars.

I want them to see me and know I am still grieving for my son," Carolyn Adams said. "I want them to come forward."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police.