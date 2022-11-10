Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers

Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death.

“He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.

Beatty was there when Vinyard was helping a shooting victim in a Walmart parking lot Sunday night. State police said an incident occurred between Vinyard and a man who identified himself as an off-duty Center Township police officer. The man tackled Vinyard, who hit his head and later died.

“He was a huge police supporter. He had best friends who were police officers, and they are all upset and outraged by what’s going on,” Beatty said.

Right now, there are no answers on what happened to the officer. The Center Township police chief did not respond to our questions and the district attorney said his office can’t comment on the state police investigation.

“This family has the right to answers, this family has the right to closure and the right to see justice done for Ken Vinyard,” said attorney Joel Sansone.

The family is bringing in pathologist Cyril Wecht to do a secondary autopsy. His preliminary results, according to Sansone, are that Vinyard died from injuries related to this incident.

