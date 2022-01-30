Family of man who was killed in Independence offering $10,000 for tip that leads to arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed in Independence is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Riley Youngblood, 23, was shot while driving to work on Eastbound U.S. 40 Highway and Valleyview Road at 8 a.m., Jan. 20. He died at an area hospital three days later. Independence police have yet to find a suspect, according to officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the police department.

The family is willing to pay $10,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest or prosecution.

On Thursday, Independence police reported that the dark gray Chevrolet truck thought to be involved in the shooting had been found.

But Taylor said they are still working on leads for suspects. The case is under investigation.