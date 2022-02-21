Family of man killed in NKY police shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

VILLA HILLS, Ky. – The family of a man who was fatally shot by police last year has sued two Northern Kentucky police officers and their department.

Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester, Kentucky was shot by Villa Hills police during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 75 after officers said he pulled out a gun. He later died from his injuries at a hospital in Florence.

The wrongful death suit, filed last week in federal court in Covington, alleges Villa Hills police officers Sean Dooley and Jacob Bolton violated Lockaby's constitutional rights, overstepped their authority and used excessive force during the traffic stop.

'I catch drug dealers'

Bolton initiated the traffic stop, using an uncalibrated radar gun, with Dooley arriving on the scene shortly before 11 p.m, according to court documents. As Bolton conducted a background check from his police cruiser, Dooley approached Lockaby's vehicle to question him.

The conversation between the two was "relatively calm," the lawsuit states. "Lockaby laughs at one point, and even offers Officer Dooley a tobacco chew, as he puts one in his mouth."

After further questioning, Dooley asked for consent to search the vehicle and Lockaby refused, at which point Dooley said, "You've had a lot of pretty nervous behaviors sitting here talking to me," according to the documents.

"At no point in this entire interaction with the Villa Hills Police does Lockaby show signs of being nervous, angry, combative, or out of control," the lawsuit says, adding there was no odor of drugs or alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The officers noted Lockaby had "a wallet full of money," but that they couldn't tell if the bills were singles, documents state. At no point during his conversation with police is Lockaby asked about the money in his wallet.

According to the documents, Dooley told Lockaby: "You know what I do for a living ... I catch drug dealers and drug smugglers."

Dooley ordered Lockaby to exit the vehicle so the officers could conduct a search, the documents say. After exiting the vehicle, Lockaby pulled out a gun and "in less than a second, points the gun up before pointing it down," according to the lawsuit. He never fired a shot.

The officers opened fire on Lockaby and he was shot several times, documents state. Neither of the officers involved was injured.

No drugs were found in the vehicle after it was impounded and searched, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges the city of Villa Hills and the Villa Hills Police Department failed to provide appropriate training to officers regarding traffic stops and use of force.

Prosecutor: Use of force justified

A month after the shooting, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the two officers were justified in their use of deadly force. He made his decision based on a review of a Kentucky State Police investigation.

According to a letter Sanders sent to Villa Hills and KSP officials, dashboard camera video from Bolton's cruiser and body camera video from both officers captured the entire incident in which Lockaby refused to follow Dooley's commands to step to the rear of the vehicle.

Sanders said Bolton fired after he saw Lockaby point the gun at Dooley. Bolton reasonably perceived the need to use deadly force to prevent Dooley from being shot, according to the letter.

Lockaby was not legally allowed to carry a gun due to a prior felony conviction, investigators found.

Court records show Lockaby pleaded guilty in 2014 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to a felony offense: possessing a firearm not to be carried without a license.

Jeff Mando, an attorney representing the city of Villa Hills and the two officers, said his clients will "vigorously" defend the officers' actions in court, adding that he's confident the use of force was warranted.

"This is about as clear cut as it gets," Mando told The Enquirer. He also said the lawsuit is "frivolous" and he intends to seek its dismissal at the earliest possible opportunity.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Wrongful death suit filed against NKY police department, officers