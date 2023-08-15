Family of man killed by officer at Buckhead restaurant last year wants full video of his death

The family of a man killed by police at a popular Buckhead restaurant is demanding to see the full video of hIs death which happened more than a year ago.

In May 2022, Atlanta Police shot and killed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins at Fogo De Chão.

Investigators said Cullins was a former employee and shot a security guard; that’s when an APD officer shot and killed Cullins near the front of the restaurant.

Cullins’ family and friends, alongside Atlanta NAACP, protested outside of APD headquarters on Saturday.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that they are not releasing the video until the investigation is done.

“His name needs to be cleared, and justice needs to be served,” his mother, Mya Cullins told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill in May.

She said the family has received little to no answers from the police.

Culllins’ family told Spruill they believed there was more to the story.

“He was in a mental health distress and he was shot, and then stood over and shot some more. so we need full transparency,” Gerald Griggs, president of the Atlanta NAACP said.

The GBI says police shot Cullins after he fired first and injured an unarmed security guard.

