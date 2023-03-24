Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting releases statement

The family of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting this week released a statement about his death, and what they believe led to the deadly encounter with police.

"Based on what we know, we don't blame the police," the family statement reads. "We do wish there was some kind of emergency resource other than the police to intervene the night before."

According to previous reports, Kevin Keith Langemeier, 49, died in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were dispatched around 9:11 a.m. to reports of a man armed with a rifle walking down the street in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard. Officers contacted Langemeier, who police say refused commands to drop the rifle and began to raise it at officers, according to police. Shots were fired, and Langemeier was struck and died at the scene. Police do not believe he fired the rifle during the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.

According to the statement in an email received by the Globe-News, the incident stemmed from a tragic line of events caused in part by mental health.

The following is the full statement:

This is a statement on behalf of the family of Kevin Keith Langemeier, the man who was identified as the suspect killed by police on Paramount Tuesday, March 21.

We wanted to put his story out there. Kevin was very special needs and had a severe mental illness that was being treated with Clozapine. Clozapine had been identified as the only medication that could help him, and it was his critical lifeline. When he was on Clozapine, he was literally child-like due to his special needs. He loved science and technology, games, silly jokes and making people laugh. He was gentle, sweet, and obsessed with helping others.

When he didn't have access to Clozapine, it didn't take more than a handful of days to take effect. He would get wild delusions about other dimensions and demons, stay up all night pacing, pounding on the walls, and he would often need to go to the hospital to stabilize and get 100% back to normal.

A handful of days before the shooting, he ran out of Clozapine. There is a tight timetable in which he can refill due to regulation surrounding the drug and the need for a blood draw. It's not something he can stockpile. His mother desperately tried to get his Clozapine restocked, but the Center in charge of his prescription had multiple delays for multiple reasons surrounding the government website supposedly being down, assigned staff being out, unanswered calls to them, mistakes made by other staff, and then regular closures on the weekend. She made multiple phone calls to the Center and also pleaded with multiple pharmacies to fill this prescription throughout the week before the incident. However, despite Kevin running out of Clozapine on Wednesday, it wasn't filled until Monday. This was the day before his death. By that point, his mental disorder had taken control and his mother didn't have resources to calm him down and stabilize him. We knew he was relapsing, but he hadn't done or said anything by this point that we could have him committed or arrested.

We wanted to make it clear, the weapon he had was very realistic-looking, but it wasn't a real gun. He never intended to hurt anybody else, and that's what he said before leaving. Based on what we know, we don't blame the police. We do wish there was some kind of emergency resource other than the police to intervene the night before.

We also wish to thank all the people both who knew him and who didn't know him for their kind words related to Kevin and his story. We believe this story is primarily about the failing of the mental health system, and we hope things will improve for others some day.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting releases statement