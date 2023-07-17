Family of man killed by Orlando police calls for officer to be held accountable

Family members of the man killed by an Orlando police officer earlier this month called on city leaders to investigate the officer who fired the fatal shot and for justice for Derek Diaz.

“They took my son in one minute …for no reason … he even said sorry to the cop,” said Yaneri Diaz, the mother of Derek Diaz, through tears. “I just want them to get more training and to use a Taser instead of a gun.”

Yaneri Diaz was among family members, community activists and other supporters who addressed Mayor Buddy Dyer and the City Council Monday, in the public comment portion of the regularly scheduled meeting.

Derek Diaz, 26, was shot and killed by Orlando Police Officer Jose Velez in downtown Orlando on July 3 while sitting in his vehicle.

Police Chief Eric Smith said previously the officers were proactively patrolling the area of downtown Orlando, which had become “a hotspot for criminal activity where we have seized a lot of guns over the last several months,” when they came across Diaz’s car on Jefferson Street near Orange Avenue.

Body-worn camera footage released last week depicts the interaction, where three officers on bicycles pulled up to Diaz’s car.

Diaz handed officers objects wrapped in tinfoil and placed his hands on the steering wheel as instructed. At one point, he moved his right arm toward the center console and Velez shot Diaz in the back.

He died two hours later in a hospital.

OPD said it recovered drugs from the scene – it’s unclear what specifically – but not a firearm.

A lawyer representing the family said last week Diaz had a medical marijuana license to treat his anxiety.

Velez, who has worked at OPD for three years, is on paid administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of deadly force.

Following Derek Diaz’s mother’s remarks Monday, Dyer offered condolences to the family and affirmed the investigation is ongoing.

“Ma’am, this whole City Council offers our condolences to you for the loss of your loved one,” he said. “Certainly nobody in this chamber wished that that would have happened and we’re going through our official process that we use anytime a police officer discharges his gun during an incident and that involves the FDLE as well as the state prosecutor, and finally after they’re done, an investigation by the Orlando Police Department as well.”

Other speakers described what they alleged to be improper interactions with Velez. The Orlando Sentinel has filed a public records request for his disciplinary history and cannot independently verify their allegations.

Diana Colorado, a cousin of Derek Diaz, said she wants officers to receive better training — several speakers called for a stronger de-escalation policy at OPD— and for Velez to be held accountable.

“I know my cousin is not dangerous … he was eating a sandwich in his car,” she said.

Sonja Nava, the mother of Derek Diaz’s daughter, said Yaneri Diaz isn’t eating and can’t sleep after her son’s death.

“Derek was not trained on how to handle a high-stress situation with guns pointed at him,” she said. “He was treated like a cold-blooded murderer upon [OPD] first approaching him.”