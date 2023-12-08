Family of man killed plans to sue Lansing police over fatal shooting last Friday

LANSING — The family of the man Lansing police shot and killed Dec. 1 will file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the department.

Stephen Romero's family reviewed the body camera video of the shooting on Friday morning, which prompted them to take steps toward legal action, they said during a news conference. The Lansing Police Department released portions of the video and 911 audio to the public about noon on Friday.

James Harrington, an attorney for Romero's family, said during a news conference that the decision to pursue a lawsuit was made almost immediately after viewing the video. He also criticized the department for not releasing the full video, instead opting to release what he described as an edited portion that excludes the officers shooting Romero.

"There is nothing on the police propaganda, government made slideshow that you'll see, that in any way supports the killing of Stephen Romero," he said.

Officers shot 33-year-old Romero at 11:27 p.m. Dec. 1, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said during a Sunday news conference, about 48 hours after the shooting.

Lansing police arrived at the home in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue minutes before the shooting, after being dispatched for a domestic assault in progress. Dispatch told officers as they responded that a witness had reported hearing a gunshot and a woman yelling that she had been shot, Sosebee said.

He added that Romero "presented" a firearm when officers gave commands to put his hands up, but he declined to provide more detail on what he meant by "presented."

The video released, Harrington said, shows Romero twice pulling up his shirt to show the firearm. He added that the video never shows Romero grabbing the firearm or pointing at officers.

"This was preventable," Harrington said. "And from what the police showed me, I believe this to be a completely unjustified shooting. And I hope that the investigation reveals that."

Police release 911 call audio

Lansing police released video and images captured from bodycam video, as well as 911 call audio captured the night of the shooting, around midday on Friday.

The video and images released do not show the moment of the shooting. Sosebee narrates events.

He identified the two officers involved as Donovan Moore and Jeff Kurtz, both four-year veterans. He said both were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation by the Michigan State Police.

The 911 calls leading up to the shooting came from Romero's spouse, a neighbor and a child who was in the home where the domestic assault took place.

In the first call, a woman tells an Ingham County dispatcher that her husband was "really drunk" and "super drunk" and had slapped her and was getting violent. She said he had a gun, but not at the time of the call.

In the second call, moments later, a neighbor says they heard a single gunshot. The caller tells the dispatcher her son said the woman had been shot. "He shot her," the neighbor says.

She said she could not see anything because she had her door closed and because she didn't want to get shot.

In the third 911 call, a child who says he is inside the house told the dispatcher his stepdad slapped the woman and fired a gun "to scare her." The child said the woman was not shot.

What the body camera video shows

Bodycam footage shows a patrol vehicle arrive on Massachusetts Avenue and the officers get out. The driver exits the vehicle and is seen carrying an AR style rifle and running toward a house where they say they hear screaming.

Once at the home, an officer encounters Romero next to a white SUV in which another person is sitting and yells "show me your hands" three times, then repeatedly orders him onto the ground.

Romero initially lays papers onto the ground and displays his hands outstretched and palms up while standing. He gets onto his knees and with his left hand lifts up the right side of his shirt, displaying a pistol in his waistband. He places his right hand on or near the pistol and the video goes black.

Still images provided then show Romero with his hand on or near the pistol while on his knees and then with his hand in a similar position while laying on the ground, presumably after being shot. Other images show the pistol on the ground after the shooting.

An additional video shows officers doing CPR. Sosebee says officers "immediately" provided medical assistance.

From the time the officers encountered Romero and began shouting for him to show his hands until the video ends is about 15 seconds.

This was the second shooting this year that involved Lansing police.

Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers with LPD and the Michigan State Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Irene Court, a side street off of Aurelius north of Jolly.

Officers shot and killed Nicolas Micko, 35, of Lansing, after police say he threatened officers with a firearm. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a police recovered a handgun, Sosebee said in January.

The investigation into that shooting, which is also being handled by the State Police, remains ongoing.

In September, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office cleared two Lansing officers in a fatal shooting of 31-year-old Terrence Robinson that happened on Oct. 3, 2022, in the 2000 block of Malcolm X Street.

Reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this story.

