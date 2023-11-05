Family of man killed in police involved shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

Nov. 4—The family of a man killed in an Mt. Juliet officer-involved shooting last November has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

"This case is about allowing police officers who have the right to take your liberty and your life not to have any constraints on how much force must be used under the circumstances when you're not in the presence of a felony being committed," co-counsel for the Allen family, Sheridan Todd Yeary, said.

Eric Jermaine Allen, 39, lost his life in an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 2., 2022. It began with a traffic stop that took place on Mt. Juliet Road, just north of its intersection with Central Pike. It ended with Allen's death.

Body cam footage shows Mt. Juliet Police Officer Josh Lo initiating a traffic stop alongside another officer. At the time, Allen was a passenger in the vehicle, along with a female driver.

After the woman exited the vehicle, Lo returned to the passenger-side window. Allen reached forward, and Lo told him to stop reaching. At that point, Allen showed him that he had nothing in his hands and rolled up the window.

Allen began to move around, and Lo opened up the vehicle door, leaning over to stop Allen from driving off. Moments later, the vehicle was moving with Lo still inside. Lo attempted to tase Allen to get him to stop the car.

"When you tase a person, it causes his muscles to contract," co-counsel Terry Clayton said. "You lose control over your muscles. (Lo) insisted that he stop the car, but he didn't have control over his own body, and Officer Lo shot him one time, two times, three times in his back. Each one of those bullets perforated his lungs. There was no way for him to have survived after he was shot three times."

Clayton said that there was no evidence that Allen was armed or that he created a threat.

"To shoot a person behind the steering wheel when you have oncoming traffic creates a greater harm to the public when you shoot a person who's driving a vehicle," Clayton said.

To prepare for the case, Clayton and Yeary researched the policies and procedures of Mt. Juliet, as well as the guidelines released by a commission formed by the governor to study the use of deadly force.

"In Tennessee, you only have a one-year statute of limitations," Clayton said. "Before filing the lawsuit, you want to gather as much information as possible, because everybody clams up once a lawsuit is filed."

The Mt. Juliet Police Department issued the following statement to the Lebanon Democrat on Wednesday ... "The men and women of the Mt. Juliet Police Department dedicate themselves to the department's core values of compassion, commitment, courage, competence, and integrity. As police officers, we swore an oath to uphold those values, support the Constitution, and honor the sanctity of human life. Sgt. Lo took that same oath. While much of the TBI investigative findings are not public at this moment, Sgt. Lo returned to duty after a preliminary review of the incident, which his actions are clear in the entirety of the released bodyworn camera video. Please know Sgt. Lo's actions were deemed justified by a Wilson County Grand Jury as well."

Yeary disagreed that Lo's actions were justified.

"The issue here is, under the circumstances, were Officer Lo's actions reasonable," Yeary said. "The whole argument is, no, it is not reasonable to chase someone that you think is escaping. You don't have proof that a crime is underway, underfoot, has been committed in your presence. Then after you've tased him and he could not respond, it is then not reasonable to say, 'I'm going to shoot you ... I'm going to shoot you,' and then shoot him not once, not twice, but three times. That's the crux of the matter."