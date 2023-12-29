Family of man killed in Transfort crash makes final appeal to Colorado Supreme Court

The family of the Fort Collins city employee killed in a bus crash while working at a Transfort facility last January is making one final effort to force the prosecution of the city employee who drove the bus.

Jason Telleen, 37, was working as a fueler at Fort Collins' Transfort maintenance and fueling facility at 6570 Portner Road the evening of Jan. 24 when another employee hit and ran over him while parking a bus. After the driver hit Telleen, he put the bus in reverse and ran him over again.

A Fort Collins police investigation resulted in an officer recommending no charges be filed against the driver in mid-February, and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced its decision not to file charges shortly after.

But Patricia Telleen — unsatisfied with the police department’s investigation and district attorney’s conclusion — hired her own experts to investigate her son’s death. She and her attorneys believe the driver should be charged with careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic misdemeanor, and filed a motion to compel prosecution in October.

Patricia Telleen displays a photo of her son Jason, who died after being hit by a bus at the Fort Collins Transfort maintenance and fueling facility in January.

Larimer County Judge Jenny Ellison denied Telleen's motion to compel prosecution during a court hearing Dec. 18.

Through her attorneys, Telleen filed an appeal of that decision with the Colorado Supreme Court this week.

The statute of limitations to file charges in this case expires Jan. 24 — one year after Jason Telleen was killed — and an appeal through the state supreme court will hopefully be a faster process than an appeal at the district court level, attorney Adam Mueller told the Coloradoan after the Dec. 18 court hearing.

Mueller previously said an appeal to the state supreme court is “really the only practical way to make sure some court looks at this” before the statute of limitations expires next month. The state supreme court could overrule the district court’s decision, appoint a special prosecutor and order the driver be charged; it could agree with the district court’s ruling; or it could decline to look at the case, Mueller said.

The appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court argues that the "undisputed evidence" shows the driver of the bus was traveling faster than the posted speed limit and wasn't looking in the direction the bus was heading when Jason Telleen was hit, and if he had been he would have seen Jason Telleen, all of which is evidence that could prove a careless driving resulting in death charge to a jury.

After the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office decided not to file charges in this case, Patricia Telleen hired two experts to investigate, and both determined that charges should be filed. But "the District Attorney was unmoved by the expert reports," which the appeal said included new evidence that the driver may have had long-term vision issues that would have impaired his vision at the time of the crash.

But 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said the information is "significant hearsay" and not reliable. Even if it were, McLaughlin said, it's information investigators did not have at the time of his decision against filing charges.

After Ellison's ruling, McLaughlin said in a statement that he stands by his decision not to file charges based on the lack of evidence and his belief his office would not be able to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Fort Collins Police Services did not request criminal charges and the facts simply did not rise to the criminal level," McLaughlin said in an email statement Dec. 19. "Filing a charge not backed by the facts would be a violation of our legal and ethical obligations."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Appeal filed with Colorado Supreme Court to force charges in Transfort crash