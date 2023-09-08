Family of man robbed, beaten to death at Aurora RTD station calls for more security
The family of a man who was robbed and beaten to death at an Aurora RTD station is calling for more security on public transportation.
The family of a man who was robbed and beaten to death at an Aurora RTD station is calling for more security on public transportation.
New research from AAA and baby brand Chicco finds that some parents aren't using car seats or passenger restraints the right way.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Morgan Cadenhead went viral on TikTok for calling the process "miserable." But she's not alone.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
A series of unfortunate and cascading mistakes allowed a China-backed hacking group to steal one of the keys to Microsoft's email kingdom that granted near unfettered access to U.S. government inboxes. Microsoft explained in a long-awaited blog post this week how the hackers pulled off the heist. To recap, Microsoft disclosed in July that hackers it calls Storm-0558, which it believes are backed by China, "acquired" an email signing key that Microsoft uses to secure consumer email accounts like Outlook.com.
In a cross-collaboration between researchers at the University of Colorado, MIT, and the NASA Ames Research Center, researchers studied how to prevent microbial build-up on surfaces on the ISS. The findings are critical because fungal growths can clog filters in water processing systems and make astronauts sick.
One week after Buffett’s death, three new tracks have been released — including one with Paul McCartney and another that the former Beatle says is "the best I’ve heard him sing."
Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Music producer and songwriter Mark Ronson revealed how Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish and more factored into his "Barbie" world.
The fashion-based competition show crowned a winner in the 20th season finale.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028. Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year. The company has already made progress toward that goal.
In 2021, U.K. neobank Zopa, which has been around since 2004, leapt to a $1 billion valuation on the back of a big investment from SoftBank and a plan to go public by 2022. Now it's 2023, and Zopa is today announcing another fundraise of a different kind as it continues to wait for the IPO markets to reopen. The startup has picked up £75 million ($93 million), a debt fundraise that it plans to use to shore up its finances, eye up some acquisitions and continue building more products alongside its loans, savings and deposits, BNPL and other services used by its 1 million customers.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
More and more couples are opting for intimate, inexpensive gender reveals, rather than something flashy — and this particular IHOP reveal is going viral.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.