Family of man shot in 2021 confrontation with Austin Police files new complaint with the city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man shot in a 2021 confrontation with Austin Police is filing a new complaint with Austin’s Office of Police Oversight.

Alex Gonzales Jr.’s family said an APD officer has made what they call false statements regarding his role in the shooting.

The family alleges APD Officer Gabriel Gutierrez isn’t fit to stand as an APD officer but didn’t specify what those false statements were.

Alex Gonzales Jr. case: Wrongful death lawsuits filed against 2 APD officers, City of Austin

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Jan. 5, 2021, 911 dispatch received a shooting hot shot call at the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane from Gutierrez, according to officials.

Gutierrez was off-duty in January 2021 when he said Gonzales cut him off in traffic and pointed a gun at him. Gutierrez said he fired a shot at the car and called for backup.

Another responding officer shot and killed Gonzales after police said he didn’t respond to commands and acted in what they thought was a threatening manner.

Elizabeth Gonzales, Alex’s mother, said she’s not going anywhere until she and her family get some accountability from the city.

Travis County DA says no indictment in deadly Jan. 2021 police shooting of Alex Gonzales

“I want a response from [the city] to see what they’re gonna do, cause I’m not going nowhere and I’m not gonna disappear,” she said. “That’s all I want is the truth, that’s it. The truth. And they can’t even do that or provide the truth? And they wonder why the people of Austin don’t count on them or can’t call on them.”

Back in 2022, a Travis County grand jury declined to indict either officer involved in Gonzales’s shooting.

Then, in January 2023, Gonzales’ family filed civil lawsuits against all officers involved, as well as the City of Austin.

