Family of man who was shot after allegedly running over deputy speaks to FOX13

A 23-year-old Memphis man is now facing charges after running over a deputy on July 4, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Charlie Gibson is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

READ MORE: Man who ran over deputy with car charged with attempted murder, TBI says

A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to talk to a driver, later identified as Gibson, was injured after the driver struck the deputy with his front bumper, causing the deputy to be carried away on the hood of the vehicle, the TBI said.

The injured deputy, as well as a fellow officer nearby, fired their service weapons into the vehicle, hitting Gibson.

Authorities say Gibson is still in the hospital recovering. When he is released, he will be booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The family of Charlie Gibson told FOX13 that Shelby County deputies should take partial responsibility for what happened. The family feels that the shooting was not justified, especially since Gibson’s 11-month-old child and the baby’s mother were also in the car.

Gibson’s mom, Malikah Holiday, told FOX13 that this week has been a nightmare for her family.

“You know you jumped out in front of a moving vehicle. Of course, yeah, he bopped him. I saw that, but you jumped in front of a vehicle that’s moving towards you,” said Holiday.

It all started Monday night when Shelby County deputies responded to an unrelated call at her Cordova home.

“My son was trying to leave the scene, like my daughter said, with his family, and that’s when the sheriff jumped out of the vehicle while he was driving and jumped in front of it and put his hand on the hood and said ‘Stop, Stop, Stop,’” said Holiday.

Security video from across the street shows the incident unfold. It shows the car Gibson was driving turn around. You can hear a deputy yelling to stop, and then that deputy is run over while another deputy starts firing shots into the vehicle.

Story continues

Holiday said her son had an outstanding warrant for an aggravated assault.

“He was waiting on his child’s first birthday. Then he was gonna turn himself in,” said Holiday.

She said Gibson has had multiple run-ins with the law.

FOX13 did some checking and found that those run-ins include possession of a firearm, theft, and a previous aggravated assault, all dating back to 2017.

He was sentenced to five years but released in two years.

“Despite what they saying, how he went to jail, despite all that, he’s a good person; he has a good heart; he’s not a bad guy,” said Gibson’s sister Celeste.

The TBI says that Gibson is still in the hospital and will face those charges once released.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: