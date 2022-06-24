Family of man shot to death hopes suspect is caught

Demontravis Reid, 25, was shot and killed in April leaving an arcade off Wilkinson Boulevard and the shooter has not been caught.

“He was all I knew, so waking up every day realizing my brother is not here, it’s really hard,” said Lanadia Reid, the sister of the victim.

Reid had a criminal past and spent time in prison, but Demontravis Reid’s family believes that he was turning his life around.

