Family of man shot, killed by Columbus police, Franklin Co. deputy 'rocked' by his death

Renatta Lindsey was still looking for answers Wednesday to what happened to her brother Saturday night that ended with police fatally shooting him.

"My brother wasn't perfect, but I don't see him going at the law," she told The Dispatch.

Antwan Lindsey, 45, of Columbus' Southeast Side, was killed during what authorities say was an exchange of gunfire between him and a Franklin County sheriff's deputy and Columbus police officers.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue, near James Road. According to law enforcement, the incident began when a man approached a Franklin County deputy who was working a special security duty at a Walgreens on the southwest corner of East Livingston and James and told the deputy there was a second man outside — now identified as Antwan — who was after him and fired gunshots.

Antwan Lindsey fled into a nearby apartment building at Bexley Commons apartments, where shots were exchanged between him and multiple Columbus officers, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Tim Myers said Saturday.

Antwan died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown.

An aerial view of the Walgreen's store (marked by W) on the southwest corner of East LIvingston Avenue at South James Road where a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy working special security duty inside was alerted about 8 p.m. Saturday to a man outside shooting a gun. That man, later identified as Antwan K. Lindsey, 45, fled to a nearby apartment building seen above on the northeast corner of the intersection, where law enforcement authorities say he was killed in a shootout with police.

Renatta told The Dispatch on Wednesday evening that her brother's death has "rocked" their family.

Antwan Lindsey had a "rough life," undergoing multiple surgeries throughout his childhood for medical issues with one of his legs, his sister said.

At 8 years old, Antwan was in a car crash during which he was thrown from the vehicle and hit by an 18-wheeler truck. He had to learn to walk and talk again, as well as live with the physical and mental scars, Renatta said.

More recently, Antwan was thrown from his forklift and knocked unconscious on the floor when another forklift operator collided with his, Renatta said.

Despite his injuries, Renatta said Antwan always had a positive attitude and was loved by his family and four children. He had been looking for another job and asked her to look over his resume.

"His last words to mom, he texted her Wednesday morning and said, 'I'm blessed,'" she said.

Antwan had called her Saturday evening for what she believed was one of their unusual chats, but she had people over at her home at the time and decided she would call him later. Hours later, he was dead.

Antwan had previous run-ins with police, including previous arrests for drug possession and receiving stolen property, as well as a number of traffic violations. Columbus police stopped Antwan Lindsey on May 18 on Interstate 270 north, south of Main Street, for speeding. He was charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended license or without any license, having a fake ID and illegal window tint. He was arrested and held in the Franklin County jail on an outstanding warrant from Morrow County, but those charges were later dismissed, according to court records.

Despite the encounter, Renatta said Antwan had a respectful fear of police. And that's what's made the shooting Saturday difficult for her to understand.

"He's never been the person to bring harm," Renatta Lindsey said. "I don't see him shooting at police."

Franklin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said Wednesday that the deputy who was working special duty had a marked cruiser parked in the Walgreens parking lot and was wearing a body camera.

Authorities released parts of the bodycam footage Thursday, though the faces of the officers and deputy were blurred out. Authorities have not released the names of the officers involved, citing Marsy's Law, which aims to protect the privacy of victims.

Renatta said Wednesday she was waiting to see that footage, hoping to find the answers to her questions. Was her brother defending himself or someone else from the man who ran into the Walgreens? Did he actually run from police, or were his legs bothering him again? What led up to that moment?

"We're here to get closure," she said. "I don't understand what was going on. I don't understand."

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police shooting: Family of man killed 'rocked' by his death